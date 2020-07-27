Nicole Kidman has denied claims that her family broke the government’s strict quarantine rules to re-enter the country last week.

The actress and her muso hubby Keith Urban were reportedly granted permission to self-isolate at their $6.5million Southern Highlands estate instead of going through the mandatory hotel quarantine.

The news was met with heavy backlash from Aussies, who accused the government of giving special treatment to celebs.

Kidman’s publicist Wendy Day has issued a statement claiming Nicole has paid for her own security and that the family are isolating as per the law.

“It’s absolute garbage. She is paying for all her own security and following all the rules, they are in isolation,” Wendy told SMH’s Private Sydney over the weekend.

It comes after reports that singer Dannii Minogue recently avoided the obligatory two week hotel stay after returning to Queensland from the United States a few weeks back.

Instead, she’s isolating in the comfort of a private residence, also dodging the $2800 hotel bill returning travellers must pay under new QLD laws, which costs significantly more, as per the Health Minister.

As reported by 7 News, Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said Minogue was given special permission from hotel quarantine because of a COVID-safe plan approved for her industry, with her quarantine at home being managed by an independent third party.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles stated that all travellers entering the state were eligible for this type of exemption and it can be applied for before arrival in Queensland.