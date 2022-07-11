Last week we saw Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman strutting down the catwalk in what can only be described as expensive trash bags, but was actually just Balenciaga’s 51st fall/winter couture collection. However, one TikToker reckons the pics Balenciaga are showing off from the event have been photoshopped to high hell. Especially in Nicole Kidman’s armpit region.

Caroline Ross (@caroline_in_thecity) took to TikTok to point out just how ridiculous some of Balenciaga’s alleged photoshopping really was.

“The photos are up from the Balenciaga fashion show and here’s what I think has been photoshopped in them,” said Ross.

“I’m no doctor but I don’t think armpits have those three muscle lines there.

“Her arm has been retouched. It’s been shortened quite a bit.”

It’s truly beautiful to think there’s someone out there whose job it is to edit Nicole Kidman’s armpits for Balenciaga, and they probably get paid way more than any of us ever will.

Ross also used photoshop of her own to show what Kidman’s armpit should look like normally. Now that’s dedication to the tea.

“Why do this? It looks so much more natural and attractive when correct,” wrote one commenter.

“It looks like her arm is angled forward towards the camera a little, like her shoulder is rounded forward a bit, wouldn’t that account for the elbow?” wrote another.

In a follow-up video, Ross showed Balenciaga also appeared to have edited Kim Kardashian’s photo for the collection.

It must have been a real shock for Kim to find out that she’d been edited to give her a smaller neck. She usually never edits her pictures.

In a second follow-up, Ross investigated claims that maybe it was just a weird angle or odd lighting that gave Kidman super-defined armpit muscles.

Well, she reckons that no matter how you hold your hand, your arm shouldn’t appear shorter and more muscly. That’s just science, babes.

If you think you’re having a rough day, just think about how Nicole Kidman’s armpit must be doing right now.

Being told you aren’t muscly enough for Balenciaga must be rough.

I thought we were moving beyond these silly touch-ups? Photoshop jobs already negatively impact the minds of young people — we don’t need them being armpit self-conscious too.