Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on that disturbing AF Balenciaga photoshoot which featured children and BDSM (??) in a lengthy IG story about the scandal.

The fashion mogul — who has been associated with Balenciaga for years — said she stayed silent despite fans urging her to boycott the brand because she wanted to conduct her own investigation into how such a cooked shoot could take place.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society — period,” she continued.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Kim then revealed the scandal has led her to reconsider her future with Balenciaga.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” she wrote in a follow-up Story.

ICYMI, Balenciaga has been the subject of major backlash after it released a photoshoot for its Spring ’23 campaign which featured children cuddling fluffy teddy bears — except the teddies wore leather harnesses associated with BDSM.

Surrounding the children were an assortment of objects, some of which included booze and sex toys.

Hey Photographers :

When Balenciaga hires you to shoot their new lookbook & you show up to find a toddler laid across a sofa with wine glasses & bondage gear arranged around them, you walk away. Period. pic.twitter.com/DSoHgQLM6O — Hoop (@xhoop) November 21, 2022

As if this wasn’t deeply inappropriate enough, a TikToker then zoomed into some of the papers visible in the photoshoot pictures and discovered they were snippets of documents from a Supreme Court case which involved child pornography. Which is obviously really fucking gross and disturbing.

Balenciaga has since taken down the campaign and released an apology.

The brand claimed the court documents were not approved material for the shoot and it is taking legal action against the parties who were involved in creating the set.

Fkn yikes.