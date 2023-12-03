Influencers & Celebs Are Flocking Back To Balenciaga For Its First Runway Since The Scandal

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has hosted its first runway after the scandal that (only momentarily, it seems) shattered its reputation in November 2022.

Influencers, celebrities (definitely two different things), models and designers flocked to Los Angeles to commemorate its return to the global stage.

Cardi B was spotted strutting the runway as a model sporting a giant blue dressing gown-lookin’ thing.

Perched in the front row were fellow rappers Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance with sister Kendall Jenner, uploading multiple Insta Stories of the event.

Credit: Kim Kardashian via Instagram.

Aussie actress Nicole Kidman popped her head in despite the blazing sun, reportedly telling countrywoman and fellow actress Samara Weaving that “We have to get umbrellas”, per Variety.

From a PR perspective, the event was exactly what Balenciaga needed after the horror show that was 2022.

Having a bunch of diverse celebs rock up, including the relatively normal ones like Nicole Kidman, will surely bring a bit of esteem back to a brand that went completely off the rails in the public’s eye.

One flashy event in sunny LA obviously doesn’t excuse 2022’s horrific fuckup, but from a branding perspective, it certainly doesn’t hurt.

READ MORE Let’s Fondly Revisit A Bunch Of Celebrity Businesses That Absolutely Died In The Ass

In case you need a refresher, late last year Balenciaga launched a campaign that featured children holding teddy bears in bondage and court papers referencing child pornography.

Naturally, all hell broke loose and a media firestorm engulfed the brand for weeks with Balenciaga’s most famous celeb supporters forced to make public statements.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” tweeted Kim Kardashian, who was dressed by the brand for the 2023 Met Gala.

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

She concluded she was “re-evalutating” her affiliation with the brand, although was spotted wearing it again in April.

Header images by DerekBlasberg via Instagram.