Balenciaga Has Issued An Apology After TikTokers Spotted Disturbing Details In Its New Campaign

Balenciaga has issued an apology following public outcry over its latest ad campaign which features children surrounded by inappropriate and disturbing imagery.

In one photo, a child poses with a bear that wears BDSM imagery. Obviously nothing’s wrong with BDSM but there certainly is when it’s being displayed next to a child along with alcohol and sex toys.

The Balenciaga ad is disgusting. Toddlers posing with BDSM sex toys and alcohol. Hiding in plain sight a Supreme Court case involving a federal child porn law… Stop sexualizing kids to sell your ugly overpriced crap. #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/hTNJ4TD6od — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) November 21, 2022

the brand "Balenciaga" just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn'



normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

But wait, it gets worse.

TikTokers zoomed in on the papers displayed in one campaign image and it turns out those are documents from a Supreme Court case involving child pornography.

After being called out on social media, Balenciaga removed the campaign and issued a formal apology on Instagram.

“We sincerely apologise for any offence our holiday campaign may have caused,” the two-part Instagram Story began.

“Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.

“We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

Balenciaga has always pushed the boundaries by trying to pass a garbage bag off as an accessory worth $2577 and selling condoms as gloves.

But sexualising children in the name of fashion is absolutely fucking inexcusable.

Someone dead-ass looked up those child porn court documents, printed them off and displayed them next to young children.

And given the amount of people I imagine would be present at a Balenciaga photoshoot, how did no one put their hand up and say how messed up it looks to have a child posing next to sex toys and booze?

Seriously Balenciaga, what the fuck?