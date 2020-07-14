The Masked Singer host and famous sister Dannii Minogue returned to Queensland from the United States this weekend but has avoided the obligatory two week hotel stay.

Instead, she will isolate in the comfort of a private residence, also dodging the $2800 hotel bill returning travellers must pay under new QLD laws.

READ MORE Anyone Returning To NSW From Overseas Will Now Cop A Hefty $3,000 Hotel Quarantine Bill

The news has caused many to call out the special treatment and “double standards” for the rich and famous (?) in Australia over Twitter.

Wtf why am I stuck in a shitty hotel, eating slop, guarded by dozens of cops and paying $2800 for the honour, while Dannii Minogue gets to stay in her no doubt multi-million dollar home? Also come test me @qldhealthnews, someone was supposed to come today but never materialised — Jim Malo (@jimmalo7) July 13, 2020

As reported by 7 News, Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said Minogue was given special permission from hotel quarantine because of a COVID-safe plan approved for her industry, with her quarantine at home being managed by an independent third party.

For her industry, hey?

There are reports exemptions were also given on providing a medical certificate from her doctor. She will still have to abide by quarrantine rules like remaining in the residence for the entire two weeks, with no one allowed to visit during that period.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles stated that all travellers entering the state were eligible for this type of exemption and it can be applied for before arrival in Queensland.

Needless to say Twitter and particulary those in quarrentine were not happy.

I'm not coming home to see my family in Aus bc of the quarantine/$3k mandatory situation and the talentless hack @DanniiMinogue gets to skip it? One rule for the rich https://t.co/VAf7EtTAio — Fiona Thatcher???? (@fthatcher89) July 13, 2020

FFS and we wonder why Covid19 is spreading ….. — Feathers1550 (@Feathers1550) July 13, 2020

Good to see my mum who went with the forces over to Melbourne as a nurse to help administer testing has to quarantine in a hotel back in Adelaide for fourteen days but some random ‘celebrity’ singer can do whatever the fuck she wants — Hayden Marks (@HaydenEats) July 13, 2020

It is believed that Dannii is back in Australia to film the new season of The Masked Singer.