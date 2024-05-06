Met Gala Model Claims He Was ‘Fired’ From This Year’s Red Carpet In A Tea-Spilling TikTok Saga

An Italian model has claimed he was “fired” from working the Met Gala 2024 red carpet for simply being too hot. You might remember Eugenio Casnighi, who went viral after fans spotted him lurking in the background of Kylie Jenner and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Met Gala 2023 interviews.

He took to TikTok to air his grievances, saying he won’t be working during the celeb-studded affair this year.

“I just got fired from the Met Gala. Remember me?” he said, before sharing some photos holding Kylie’s purse and other snaps of him hovering behind the celeb.

Eugenio looked after Kylie Jenner during the Met Gala 2023. (Image: Getty)

“So I’ve never talked about this because I was under an NDA. It’s funny enough they fired me so I can say whatever I want now,” he claimed.

Eugenio explained that he worked as a greeter during the Met Gala 2022 and 2023, and he was under the impression he was also supposed to work this year’s event. However, he claimed that the company who hired him only told him he wasn’t needed on Friday.

“They fired me because I went viral last year. So they said, so basically they said, ‘You made it about yourself. So we can’t have you work there anymore’,” he alleged.

The model then explained what he did as a greeter. In 2023, he was given the task of supporting Kylie all night on the red carpet and he helped her with “whatever she needed”.

He didn’t name the company who handpicks models to appear on the carpet, but highlighted some hypocrisy.

“They want models to work on the red carpet because they want people to get noticed,” he said.

“They literally told me, ‘We picked you because we liked you more than other people to be with this celebrity’, but when people took pictures of the actual celebrity… and I was next to her, of course I ended up in the picture. And they blamed me.”

His only crime? Being too hot. (Image: TikTok @eugeni0_)

TikToker reveals what celebs at the Met Gala are really like

Eugenio also went through his past experience working the red carpet at the Met Gala, and revealed that Kylie Jenner is actually a sweetheart.

“I have to disappoint you and say [Kylie] was nice. She’s been nothing but nice to me, we [talked] a little bit, she asked me where I was from… I can’t say anything [bad] about her and also [looked] very beautiful in real life,” he said.

The TikToker added that Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid were nice, but Blake Lively and Emma Stone were on another level.

“Blake Lively is beautiful but so nice and sweet, that I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s even more in real life. And Emma Stone. Emma Stone even asked me which town in Italy I’m from and she said she’d been there,” he spilled.

However, Doja Cat and Bad Bunny weren’t as open with the model.

“I don’t know if it was the language situation, I don’t speak Spanish, but unfortunately Bad Bunny didn’t make a good impression and I’m not the only one [who] said that,” he said.

“When you meet someone that you really like that is not too nice, it fuels something that is weird.”

Yikes. Guess that’s a good reminder to never meet your heroes.

Feature image: Vogue YouTube & TikTok @eugeni0_