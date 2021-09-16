One of the wildest stories to come from the Met Gala 2021 (in addition to the afterparty tea and the Deuxmoi goss) was the sneaky pic of the food sitch that Keke Palmer shared to her Instagram Story.

ICYMI: the actress shared an IG Story of her Met Gala meal, which appeared to contain a few flecks of rice, some corn, tomatoes, cucumber and whatever the hell that sad-looking branch is.

Keke Palmer poked fun at the meal on her Instagram Story, writing: “This why they don’t show y’all the food. I’m just playinnnn.”

Now, the chef who prepared the Met Gala 2021 meal has defended his culinary skills in an interview with TMZ.

Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef who won Bravo’s ‘Top Chef Masters’ in 2010, told the site that the pic Keke Palmer posted “was not an accurate depiction” of the meal he prepared.

Samuelsson insisted that they served a three-course meal, and added that he believes the Gala’s food tasted “plenty good” and said the feedback he got from everyone else at the event was “incredible”.

He also defended the meal on Instagram, writing: “I couldn’t have been more proud of the #MetGalaChefs who created a delicious and memorable meal for all the guests.”

The Michelin star chef thanked the chefs he recruited for the meal, which included Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske.

Meanwhile a rep for Vogue told Page Six that the team at the fash mag behind the event were “so thrilled and grateful to have worked with,” despite the neggo feedback.

“The plant-based menu featured recipes from 10 emerging New York-based chefs to celebrate the return of the city’s restaurant industry, which was devastated by the pandemic,” the Vogue rep said.

Looks like Keke Palmer’s name will be left off the Met Gala guest list next year!