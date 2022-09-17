All-round legend, Nope star and inventor of the greatest phrase known to mankind — “sorry to this man” — Keke Palmer has responded to fan casts of her as Rapunzel for a potential live-action remake of Tangled. This concept? I’m into it.

ICYMI, there has been incredibly fucked, racist backlash to the casting of Halle Bailey, a Black woman, as Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid remake.

The first trailer for the film dropped earlier this month.

In response, people online fan cast Keke Palmer as a potential Rapunzel in a suggestion that quickly went pretty bloody viral.

I want Keke Palmer to play live action rapunzel with 100ft box braids. — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) September 14, 2022

Mfs keep complaining about little mermaid 😒 I hope they have Keke Palmer do rapunzel with box braids next — Deejay Combs (@DeejayCombs) September 16, 2022

And Keke Palmer as rapunzel yea I see it https://t.co/oKTlnVW00o — 💫 – I Love Sydney (The Bear) (@theyluvcomet) September 15, 2022

the idea of keke palmer as rapunzel will live in my head until it happens!!!!! I want it!!!!!!!! — dont worry darleng (@iiavvaii) September 15, 2022

Keke Palmer reposted one of the Tweets on her Insta and in my opinion, she sounds pretty keen.

“The internet already has me booked all next year,” she said.

“I’m not available until 2024 at this pace.”

Sometimes, the internet does actually have good ideas — and it turns out fan casting hypothetical Disney films is one of them.

Honestly though, I would happily watch Keke Palmer in any movie. Surely she’ll be getting her Oscar nomination soon, right?

I feel like anyone with that level of charisma is the ultimate casting choice for a live-action princess. And the songs! The songs!

Keke Palmer isn’t the only impeccable fan cast for a live-action Rapunzel though.

There’s also a big movement online for Shadow & Bone actress Amita Suman to play Rapunzel.

I can absolutely see it! The smile and the hair? Peak Rapunzel vibes.

ive been seeing more and more people acknowledging amita suman as the perfect choice for a live-action rapunzel and i just want to make it clear, im with y'all pic.twitter.com/2vxV2ed34p — lukie is 🏳️‍🌈 (@CiesielL) September 13, 2022

give me amita suman as rapunzel right now https://t.co/P4dm6EHg9g — clare 🌜 (@claredawsonn) September 11, 2022

amita suman as rapunzel has stopped being a funky thread idea and is now a physical need — lexi | didn’t want to be a halfblood (@merchlingwylan) September 15, 2022

Amita Suman as Rapunzel PLS SHE WOULD LOOK SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/WnBQSc98MV — Allura (@Alluraishere) September 13, 2022

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan also said she’d be very into the idea of playing Rapunzel. The excellent options are literally endless.

I’ve made it like really clear that like Rapunzel IS my dream role… right? Like we know this… right????☀️💜 — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) September 12, 2022

The internet is especially wild on the idea of House of the Dragon‘s Fabien Frankel as Flynn Rider too.

flynn rider in live action tangled walk with me here https://t.co/layqIqzNNC — i'm finna act hilarious (@geminisantics) September 15, 2022

Despite Disney not actually announcing a live-action Tangled, I now desperately need it in my life.

The company has shared plans for an absolute slew of live-action remakes, including Hercules, Peter Pan, Snow White and Lilo & Stitch.

But alas no Tangled, even though ‘I See The Light’ is a top-tier Disney song. All I’ll say is Disney, when the time comes, please listen to the internet’s genuinely good casting suggestions.