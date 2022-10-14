Hallelujah! Whoopi Goldberg has revealed her dream cast for Sister Act 3 and I’m positively singing in excitement.

Goldberg appeared on Comedy Central show Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, where she said the film was happening.

Charlamagne then brought up Keke Palmer‘s well-documented desire to star in the flick.

This really feeds my fantasy of Keke Palmer starring in every film, regardless of genre.

Palmer tweeted earlier this October that she wanted a role and also shared a poster suggestion.

God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay. pic.twitter.com/rTSsk1hVOG — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2022

She had previously brought up the idea of starring in the film to Goldberg on an episode of The View.

Lol I remember that day on the view #booked 😂 pic.twitter.com/bLgBRvKtQt — Freaky ty (@freakyty069) October 8, 2022

On Hell Of A Week, Whoopi Goldberg said she’d be very keen for Keke Palmer to star.

“I want everybody to come in,” she said.

She added that she wanted Lizzo in the flick too.

Now this idea has been spoken into existence, I literally can’t think of anything I need more than Lizzo in Sister Act 3. She would be simply impeccable.

Goldberg also mentioned Nicki Minaj as well.

“I want as many people who wanna have some fun, ‘cos I really desperately need to have some fun,” she concluded.

I gotta say it: I 100 per cent agree. More fun movies please. I’d love to see some delightful, joyous cinema with all-star casts! And of course, I’m always here for epic musical numbers.

Producer Tyler Perry said in September the film had a script.

“We’ve got a good script. We’re off to a great start,” he told The View, per Deadline.

“We’re just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going.”

Whoopi Goldberg first flagged the development of another Sister Act flick back in 2018, where she said it’d be more like a reboot.

“It will be a brand new rendition of Sister Act,” she said.

Disney then confirmed the news in 2020, where it said Sister Act 3 would be hitting Disney+ with Goldberg starring and producing.

Now I’ll just be waiting patiently to see Keke Palmer in full nun’s habit.