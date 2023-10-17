Cosmic Energy Is Heavy As Hell Right Now, Here’s What It Means And How To Weather The Storm

War planet Mars has entered its home sign of Scorpio and I don’t need to tell the astrology gurus among us that this means there’s some feisty energy in the air (let’s not forget it’s also Eclipse Season!).

There’s a reason why Scorpio folk are forces to be reckoned with and it’s because they’re ruled by Mars, which is associated with the God of War who bears the same name.

If you know a Scorpio, you’ll know that those brutal babes never shy away from a fight and always tackle problems head-on.

So, from now until November 24, be sure to channel that savage Scorpio energy and take absolutely no shit from anyone (because believe you me, people out there will be trying to fuck with you during this time).

Here’s some advice for handling this time:

Work through your issues rather than running away from them. Channel strength and integrity to power through your problems. Now is not the time to be a wallflower! Cosmic energy is on your side so accept every battle gracefully.

With that said, some battles simply aren’t worth it so be sure to prioritise when to tap into this strong scorpion energy. For example, is it worth calling out your mate for being a few mins late to lunch? Maybe it’s worth saving that energy for when/if they are being a total dick in the group chat.

Issues and resentments from your past that you’d thought had petered off will return with a vengeance (Scorpios do love their revenge). Again, face them head-on. Avoiding the issue won’t serve you any longer!

When all else fails, just accept that some things are beyond y our control and learn to release the anger and frustration and just let go. As the saying goes, holding onto anger is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies. Instead, shake that shit off and free yourself.

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is coming October 31. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.