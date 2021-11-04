Scorpio Season rages on and this week, communication planet Mercury and fiery planet Mars form a conjunction and battle it out with Saturn, so expect extra spice. Here’s your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

It may not be Mercury Retrograde, but the communication planet will always find a way to fuck with us. This week, be careful of getting into beef with your mates and colleagues as the Mercury-Mars conjunction squares off with Saturn. Scorpio Season has us all feeling extra spicy, but try and avoid reading people for fifth if ya can.

TAURUS

Be on the look-out for misunderstandings this week as communication planet Mercury goes at it with Mars, creating a v. tense atmosphere. Your Taurean stubbornness can get the best of you sometimes, and it’s being exacerbated at the mo by spicy Scorpio Season, which has everyone feeling sassier, so try being a team player.

GEMINI

We don’t talk about this much, but Geminis are big dreamers who shoot for the stars with their ‘yuge plans and try their darnedest to make it happen. But as we know in life, not all our dreams are attainable and you recently learned this the hard way. As Mars and Mercury join forces this week, you’re reminded to let go of unattainable dreams and shoot your shot with brand new ones.

CANCER

Scorpio Season is a time for burning, passionate romance, and this will be even more so this week as Mercury and Mars interact and allow you to tap into your desires. If you’re single, go enjoy a fling and have some wild, spicy sex! If you’re committed, find ways to connect with your partner in a new and exciting way!

LEO

Hate to break it to ya, but you’re going to run into some conflicts this week as Mercury and Mars link up, and in doing so, you’ll realise that your strategies of dealing with said conflicts needs some adjusting. Maybe your method handles the sitch in the short term, but in the long term? Not so much.

VIRGO

A conversation you recently had (or you’re about to have) will bring forth a huge wave of inspiration for you. Over the next week, as Mars and Mercury meld with Saturn, you’ll start to come up with sick ideas to jumpstart that epic side hustle you’ve been brewing in your mind for some time.

LIBRA

Libra Season may be over, but my Libran pals are ALWAYS in search of balance and this week, as Mars and Mercury join forces and wreak havoc in your life, you’ll desperately be in search of said balance. Oh, and also, beware of spending too many dollarydoos when you’re tempted by the alluring pull of retail therapy.

SCORPIO

You’re so bloody keen to kill it in your field that this week, you’ll be tempted to make snap decisions to get ya there that little bit quicker. Welp, it may be your season, but that doesn’t mean you can take shortcuts and rely on your Scorp energy to finish the job for ya. Don’t lose that determination and attention-to-detail of yours! It’s what got you to where you are and is the key to getting you to where you needa be!

SAGITTARIUS

Scorpio Season is all about spicy secrets being spilled and this week, as Mars and Mercury hit each other up, someone you know is gonna hit you up with some top secret tea. When you’re given this goss, don’t be your typical chatty Cathy Sagi and shout it from the rooftops. Store those receipts and keep your lips zipped to avoid all hell breaking loose.

CAPRICORN

My Capricorn pals are natural born leaders and all us other signs bloody love ya for it! Without you guys, it would be absolute bedlam. BEDLAM, I tell you. With that said, even the greatest of leaders need a goddamn break sometimes, so this week, put yourself into cruise control and let someone else drive for a change.

AQUARIUS

Don’t let the voice inside your head get the better of you this week, Aquarius! You know the one: it’s the voice who tells you you’re not good enough, who criticises everything you do and has you second-guessing yourself. Stick to your guns, believe in yourself and practice self-love as much as possible.

PISCES

This week is all about healing, especially on November 12 when the sun forms a trine with Neptune, blessing you with the strength and courage to press through whatever BS you’re going through right now. You’re almost there, my fishy friend. Just hold on.