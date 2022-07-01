How’s Cancer Season treating ya? Had a cry sesh yet? Or a major emotional epiphany? If the answer is no, then buckle up, bunch. It’s coming this week!

But not to worry, it’ll be therapeutic. You’ll survive it, I promise!

Read on for your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

The week will start off on a v social note for you as your ruling planet Mars enters Taurus on Monday, July 4 while communication planet Mercury enters sensitive Cancer. Feed and nourish your soul by spending time with your favourite humans.

TAURUS

It’s time to have the important convos this week, Taurus, as communication planet Mercury enters sensitive Cancer on Monday, July 4. Use this communicative power boost to get everything out on the table, from the minor relationship qualms to the major ones.

GEMINI

Ghosts from your past will return this week as your ruling planet Mercury enters sensitive Cancer on Monday, July 4. Unless you plan on reconciling with them, we’d advise that you leave that shit in the past. However, there’s something to be said about getting closure from an unfinished relationship, isn’t there?

CANCER

This week you’ll be the life of the party as chatty Mercury enters your sign, Cancer, giving you a newfound spark and lust for life. Whether your birthday has passed or you’re still waiting on it, keep the celebrations rolling because it’s still your season, after all!

LEO

You’re in need of a big ol’ vent, whether it’s about work, a mate, someone you’re dating, even your mum. This week, schedule in some time with a trusted confidant and just have a good old fashioned bitch sesh. It’s not healthy to keep things bottled up and you’ll feel so much better after offloading your crap!

VIRGO

This week you should go that extra mile to reach your pleasure peak. The stars are on your side as Mars enters sensual Taurus on Monday, July 4. I know you Virgos are inherently grounded in reality, but for a few hours at least, let go and explore your wildest fantasies.

LIBRA

Librans have a natural magnetic energy to yas but this week it’ll be even more so as Mars enters sensual Taurus on Monday, July 4. Be sure to use your flirty powers for good, not evil.

READ MORE Smug Astrology Fans Are Pointing Out That The FB Outage Is Proof Of Mercury Retrograde's Existence

SCORPIO

An apology may be in order this week as your Scorpio sting might unintentionally hurt someone. Don’t be afraid to put your scorpion tail between your legs and apologise. Taking accountability doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means you’re strong!

SAGITTARIUS

Got a crush on someone? Well this week, as communication planet Mercury enters loving Cancer on Monday, July 4, go ahead and tell that person you’re into them! You’re a quick-witted Sagi so I’m sure you already know the best way to approach the sitch. Good luck!

CAPRICORN

It’s not like you, Capricorn, but this week you’ll be feeling hella needy and clingy. The solution? Find that someone who will provide the comfort you’re seeking and spend time with them. Whether it’s a friend, a parent, a sibling, a partner or even someone new, be vulnerable and take comfort in someone else’s company. Allow yourself to be looked after for a change.

AQUARIUS

This week you’ll be playing the host/hostess in some way, shape or form. Nothing a quirky Aquarius can’t handle! You’ve got a great sense of community and you love bonding with likeminded people.

PISCES

This week you’ll be able to cut the sexual tension between you and a certain someone with a knife. When Mars enters Taurus on Monday, July 4, lean into your sensual nature and give in to those urges.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.