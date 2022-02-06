Now that Mercury Retrograde is donezo, communication planet Mercury is doing the most to bring us the tea by linking up with transformative Pluto. Some very cheeky goss will be revealed this week.

Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

Now that Mercury has stationed direct (a.k.a. that C U Next Tuesday Mercury Retrograde is over), your ability to communicate will be back on track and this week, no topic will be off limits. On February 11 as Mercury bangs into Pluto, expect all kinds of secrets and goss to rise to the surface.

TAURUS

This week you’ll find yourself noticing the power dynamics in your relationships. All of them. Through this analysis, you’ll find that there are some relationships in which the balance is off and one person holds way too much power. This is thanks to Mercury meeting up with Pluto, the planet of death and transformation. Channel this energy to transform your off-balance relationships into balanced, healthy ones.

GEMINI

Have you been burdened by fears of being vulnerable and opening yourself up to others? This week, as Mercury (the planet of communication) links up with Pluto (the planet of transformation), you’re encouraged to open up and share your deepest, darkest thoughts with others. Trust me, the truth will set you free.

CANCER

Keep your eyes and ears to the ground this week, Cancerian. Especially on and around February 11 when Mercury beams into Pluto, bringing all kinds of tea to light. You’ll learn some mind-blowing goss this week, just be careful what you do with this spicy intel. Xoxo, Gossip Girl.

LEO

Some painful thoughts, feelings and memories will come to the surface this week, Leo, so watch your back. On February 11, Mercury and Pluto’s movements will resurrect shit that you thought had long been buried. As sucky as this seems, just remember that we can’t move on from stuff until we face it head-on.

VIRGO

There’s nothing, I repeat, NOTHING a Virgo hates me than having a missing piece in their metaphorical puzzle. This week, said missing piece will finally fall into place, thanks to communication planet Mercury linking up with transformative Pluto. You’re nearly there, my Virgo friend. You’re nearly there!

LIBRA

The rising tension that’s been building in your fam life will reach boiling point next week as Mercury and Pluto go at it, and so too will your fam. Just breathe through all the drama, bb. You’ll make it through this week as long as you maintain your balanced, level-headed Libran self.

SCORPIO

You are in for an absolute TREAT this week, Scorpio, as Pluto, your ruling planet, bumps into communication planet Mercury and brings all kinds of secrets and tea to light. A particularly intriguing piece of information will fall into your lap and you’ll be absolutely howling over the goss. Enjoy, bb.

SAGITTARIUS

Over the next few days, particularly around February 11, you will receive some information that changes the way you spend and save. This is all thanks to communication planet Mercury doing its thing with transformative Pluto. It’s time to transform your financial sitch, bb.

CAPRICORN

Now, my Capricorn kings and queens don’t usually like to open up and reveal what’s going on inside, but this week you’ll kinda have no choice but to do just that. Just remember, it’s better to be the one to reveal the tea yourself than to have the tea spilled by someone else. Think about it.

AQUARIUS

This week, Mercury and Pluto’s interaction will bring all kinds of information to light, but for my quirky Aquarian legends, some secrets may not be spilled in your waking life, but in the dream world. Be sure to pay special attention to your dreams. Keep a dream journal if need be so you can analyse your dreams and suss out what they’re trying to tell you.

PISCES

Ugh. You’re about to find out that someone you trusted has been fucking you over behind your back. This is thanks to communication planet Mercury moving into transformative Pluto, bringing their shady dealings to light. At least you know who you can and cannot trust now. Still sucks though. Sorry babe 3.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.