Communication Mercury in Sagittarius next week will stir up some tricky convos.

Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

As a feisty fire sign, my Aries fam are prone to outbursts. Next week, as love planet Venus opposes your ruling planet Mars on Wednesday, November 30, try to avoid lashing out at your loved ones when things get rocky.

TAURUS

One of your biggest downfalls is your inability or unwillingness to share, whether it’s literally sharing your stuff with your loved ones or sharing as in opening up. Next week, as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, your selfish tendencies will piss people off. Try and work on that pls!

GEMINI

Next week you’ll be ON ONE and keen as hell to strike out on your own and leave your mark. Just make sure you’re not neglecting your loved ones while you’re off conquering the world. Remember that life is all about balance

CANCER

People often mistake that Cancerian kindness for weakness. Next week, as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, don’t be afraid to show people just how strong you really are.

LEO

Your never-ending quest for the spotlight motivates you to succeed, but sometimes you lose sight of your real mission. Next week, as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, do some soul searching and remind yourself why you’re even doing all of this. If you can’t find the answer, it might be time to switch things up.

VIRGO

You’ve been trying desperately to achieve a healthy work / life balance but it’s proven more difficult than you’d hoped. As Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, start being ruthless in separating your worlds and ensuring you have enough time for work and play.

LIBRA

Next week as Mercury in Sagittarius forms an opposition with Mars in Gemini on November 29, you’ll start to seriously question your career choices and wonder if it’s time for a refresh. Allow your curiosity to wander and maybe even start looking into alternate options.

SCORPIO

Don’t be in too much of a rush to move things along in your relationship / with someone you’re dating. Next week, as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, pump the brakes a bit and just enjoy being in the now.

SAGITTARIUS

As Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, expect some conflict and subsequent tension. Might be a good idea to lay low until things smooth over.

CAPRICORN

2022 is absolutely fucking dragging for you, Cap, and you’re crawling to the finish line. As much as you wanna opt out of work and head into holiday mood now, there’s still shit to get sorted! As Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, try and reignite your spark to help you push through at work.

AQUARIUS

Aquarians generally don’t work well with others, especially when ideas and creative vision are involved. Y’all have a “My way or the high way” type of attitude which isn’t conducive to collaborative work. Next week, as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, try your best to compromise.

PISCES

You’ll need to swallow your pride next week as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29. You may need to apologise to someone you’ve hurt or take accountability for a past mistake.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.