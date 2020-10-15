If you’ve ever been stuck perilously in a staring match between a coffee table that could use a little love and the paint section on the Bunnings website, then the show of your dreams is finally coming to Australia in 2021. Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler‘s absurdly wholesome Making It will be getting a probably long-overdue Australian version next year thanks to Network Ten.

Ten is set to unveil its full slate of upcoming programming at their Upfronts presentation this afternoon, but ahead of that industry sources have begun revealing details of the network’s 2021 schedule.

Among them is Making It Australia, a local version of Poehler and Offerman’s DIY craft competition series, which has been airing in the US since 2018.

The competition series pits master craftspeople against each other in a battle of who can make the best quite literally anything. For example, here’s a clip from an episode of the US series where contestants had to come up with berserk costumes for a Halloween party.

The series utilises an elimination format, with the ultimate winner receiving a $100,000 prize.

In a short statement, Ten’s Head of Programming Daniel Monaghan said “Making It Australia is an incredible creative competition for the whole family that celebrates the everyday maker. Combining the character and camaraderie of people who just love making things, Making It Australia will not only showcase some of the most beautiful, quirky and imaginative craftmanship at work, but it just might inspire you to make something along the way.”

There’s no word on who will fill the hosting roles for the localised version, however both Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler will retain credits as executive producers on the Australian series.

Ten will presumably begin casting for the upcoming show across the coming months, ahead of a premiere at an undefined time in 2021.

That announcement came on the heels of the much larger bombshell that beloved trainwreck Bachelor In Paradise has been put on ice for 2021. However it is expected to return once again in 2022.