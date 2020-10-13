The Bachelorette 2020 has just begun and there’s already been a maelstrom of drama, including fights and departures in the show’s first week.

But according to gossip mag Woman’s Day, this is just the beginning as a mass exodus is reportedly set to occur very soon.

The publication claims that up to six Bachelorette contestants will leave the this week, with at least one quitting of his own volition, according to multiple reports.

Woman’s Day claims that two men decided to leave during production because they “just weren’t feeling it” and didn’t want to wait around for the rose ceremony.

“They just wanted out. It wasn’t what they thought it was going to be,” a Bachelorette source said. “She was so uncomfortable being in this experience.”

Meanwhile spicy site The Wash reports that Elly and Becky Miles asked one contestant to leave, while another left of his own accord.

Sisters Elly (left) and Becky (right) Miles. (Credit: Ten)

Another four men reportedly left at the next rose ceremony, meaning that up to six suitors could be saying goodbye this week.

Apparently the departures went down over the course of a few days during filming in August, and will air on the show tonight and tomorrow night.

The So Dramatic! podcast also spilled tea on the Bachelorette departures in a recent ep, only she said there’s less of them than these new reports are claiming. Host Megan Pustetto said that there’s a total of three “explosive” walk-outs, one of which was Ab which occurred in the first episode of the series.

There’s also said to be a bunch of ‘yuge “blow-ups” this season between the lads and ooh boi, I can’t wait to see that shit go down.

The Bachelorette continues tonight at 7:30 on Ten.