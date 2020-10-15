I hate to say it folks, but Bachelor in Paradise won’t be returning to our screens next year.

The news, via MediaWeek, was announced at Network 10’s annual Upfront presentation where the team unveil a slew of new and returning shows.

While The Bachelor and The Bachelorette were renewed for yet another season on the network, our beloved Bachelor in Paradise just didn’t make the cut. So much for having it filmed in Noosa, or whatever.

“We love all the excitement, drama and of course love that Bachelor in Paradise brings, but we have decided to rest it in 2021,” a spokesperson for Network 10 said.

Welp.

It goes without saying that Bachelor in Paradise was easily the most chaotic and messy of the three this year, right from the bloody get go. I, for one, will miss that cursed horny energy.

But in some good news, The Amazing Race will return next year and will film entirely in Australia.

“I was over the moon when I found out The Amazing Race Australia would be filmed in our own backyard,” host Beau Ryan said.

“I can’t wait to show off the most beautiful country in the world, as well as the 20,000 different types of Aussie animals that can kill you! Wish the teams luck, they’ll need it!”

And in some even better (and wholesome) news, Masterchef Australia is locked in for 2021 as well.

Australian Survivor will also return next year with the ultimate daddy, Jonathan LaPaglia, once again hosting.

“In 2021, it’s time for some new blood to step into the ring and take the series’ mantra – Outwit, Outplay and Outlast – to a new level,” LaPaglia said.

“It’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

As for Elly and Becky Miles‘ season of The Bachelorette – well, that all continues tonight 7.30pm on Channel 10.