Just when we thought the chaos of Married At First Sight (MAFS) was behind us, a brand new batch of tea has come by to shake us up and keep us ever-vigilant. There is no escaping the nuptial chaos!

According to a brand new episode of the So Dramatic! podcast with harvester of gossip Megan Pustetto, a big old 10-year MAFS reunion is coming to our tellies in 2023.

Nothing’s been officially confirmed just yet but I wouldn’t be surprised if So Dramatic! was correct, to be honest — Megan has about as many contacts as Deuxmoi.

Apparently, the huge 10-year anniversary extravaganza will be a two-night special including a whole-ass couch session with the experts we know and love. Think of it as a celebration of MAFS‘ best and worst faces.

The reunion special is said to air before season 10 kicks us in the ass with more spicy drama, and So Dramatic! has the scoop on who we may see gracing our screens.

According to the poddy, MAFS success story couple Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson from Season Six have been invited to the show, as well as familiar faces Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie from Season Nine.

An unnamed source close to So Dramatic! claims that Season Eight’s chaotic couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson have been practically begging to get in on the reunion, but Nine is not inviting them.

“They want nothing to do with him after the way he has slammed the show,” the source told So Dramatic!

“He’s apparently planning to take legal action against the network but at the same time he’s begging to go back on the show. It makes no sense!”

Truly sounds like an absolutely wild mix of people so far. I kinda want Bryce and Melissa to meet Olivia and Jackson just because I know it would make for some great television.

In other news, there’s apparently a celebrity MAFS in the works which is rumoured to be casting for talent right now. Some names that have popped up in speculation are Richard Reid, Richard Wilkins, Yvie Jones, Ash Williams, Tully Smyth, Harry T and Paulini Curuenavuli.

MAFS really looked at its ratings and said, “Oh, you want more batshit drama?”

Givvus pls!! I don’t care how much damage it does to my brain!!