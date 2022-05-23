MAFS Stars Visited Karen’s Diner & It Resulted In Leaked DMs & Cast Members Blocking Each Other

Karen’s Diner’s motto is: “Great Burgers & Rude Service” and their slogan warns: “For the love of Karen don’t ask to speak to a manager.”

Who would want to subject themselves to this when the world is already teeming with Karens? Lots of people, apparently! Including reality stars.

MAFS villains Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie visited the diner with their co-stars Cody Bromley, Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos.

For Olivia, I’m sure visiting Karen’s Diner is like the mothership calling her home.

During their visit, one of the Karen waitresses popped a paper bag over Olivia’s heads with the words “subscribe to my Only Fans (I need the follows),” as documented by Daily Mail Australia.