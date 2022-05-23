MAFS Stars Visited Karen’s Diner & It Resulted In Leaked DMs & Cast Members Blocking Each Other

Karen’s Diner’s motto is: “Great Burgers & Rude Service” and their slogan warns: “For the love of Karen don’t ask to speak to a manager.”
Who would want to subject themselves to this when the world is already teeming with Karens? Lots of people, apparently! Including reality stars.
MAFS villains Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie visited the diner with their co-stars Cody Bromley, Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos.
For Olivia, I’m sure visiting Karen’s Diner is like the mothership calling her home.
During their visit, one of the Karen waitresses popped a paper bag over Olivia’s heads with the words “subscribe to my Only Fans (I need the follows),” as documented by Daily Mail Australia.
Ooft. (Credit: Daily Mail Australia)
MAFS fans interpreted this as the cast making fun of Domenica Calarco, prompting Daniel to respond via IG Stories.
“To all the crazies messaging me about this, we went to a restaurant called @karensdinersofficial where the theme is rude service jokes etc,” he wrote.
“One of those jokes the staff did was come up and put this over Olivia’s head. It was a funny thing that none of us had any part in, chill out.
“Not like we had a party dedicated to bullying another or anything. Btw sub to her OF.”
Credit: Instagram / Daniel Holmes.
Domenica ended up DMing Daniel in response.
“Funny? I call it delusional … A few snippets of a night where I showed emotion towards a person who caused me a lot of hurt doesn’t count as a hate party,” she wrote in Daniel’s DMs, which she later shared on her Instagram Stories.
“Get your facts straight,” she added, to which Daniel replied: “Cbf” before blocking her.
So… that trip to Karen’s certainly worked out well for everyone, didn’t it?