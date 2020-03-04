Well, that was certainly something. The MAFS dinner party was a rather underwhelming dinner party in the grand scheme of things (our offical episode recap is still spicy as heck, though, as always). But amidst the bland affair, there were some beautifully-iconic moments that still deserve to be praised, and it’s these moments that we will be championing tonight. Hoorah.

Firstly, we knew it was going to be Mishel’s episode once she spouted that Steve “thinks he’s fucking Moet but really he’s just warm piss in a plastic glass.” Oh my lord, I need this sentence tattooed across my chest.

And it didn’t stop there. Mishel was extremely intent on tearing Steve a new one, and that she did.

Behold, one of the most iconic images of the entire MAFS season, deserved of being hung in the Louvre beside the Mona Lisa: Mishel, angry, glam and double-parked. An honest mood.

Mishel is me at pres on a Friday night after my boyfriend who’s not boyfriend left me on read and now I’m intent on making his life hell by showing him how great and drunk I am at the club on my IG stories. Too niche?

Actually, fuck it, 99.9999% of this Twitter round-up will now be about drunk Mishel, because she deserves it.

Now, I wouldn’t be doing this episode justice if I didn’t include Josh’s relentless yelling of “Steve”, which took the entirety of cyberworld back to a certain squirrel.

Oh, yeah, Lizzie was also entirely here the drama. If you couldn’t tell.

And finally, an ode to us all:

Now it’s time to have a few deep breaths, take a moment to regroup and rediscover our zen before the clusterfuck recommences on Sunday.

