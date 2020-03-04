Thanks for signing up!

Well, that was certainly something. The MAFS dinner party was a rather underwhelming dinner party in the grand scheme of things (our offical episode recap is still spicy as heck, though, as always). But amidst the bland affair, there were some beautifully-iconic moments that still deserve to be praised, and it’s these moments that we will be championing tonight. Hoorah.

Firstly, we knew it was going to be Mishel’s episode once she spouted that Steve “thinks he’s fucking Moet but really he’s just warm piss in a plastic glass.” Oh my lord, I need this sentence tattooed across my chest.

“He thinks he’s fucking Moet but really he’s just warm piss in a plastic glass”.#MAFS pic.twitter.com/JeCyqYOR4U — Bree Live Tweet (@breelivetweet) March 4, 2020

And it didn’t stop there. Mishel was extremely intent on tearing Steve a new one, and that she did.

Me cackling while I watch Mishel, a queen, rip shreds into Steve, a dum dum, on this car ride #MAFS pic.twitter.com/AJtvkIYJtU — indi ???? (@indybeee3) March 4, 2020

Behold, one of the most iconic images of the entire MAFS season, deserved of being hung in the Louvre beside the Mona Lisa: Mishel, angry, glam and double-parked. An honest mood.

Mishel is me at pres on a Friday night after my boyfriend who’s not boyfriend left me on read and now I’m intent on making his life hell by showing him how great and drunk I am at the club on my IG stories. Too niche?

Actually, fuck it, 99.9999% of this Twitter round-up will now be about drunk Mishel, because she deserves it.

Me as soon as I get home after spending the day ignoring emails and pretending to work #MAFS pic.twitter.com/OYtnz3eowc — James Weir (@hellojamesweir) March 4, 2020

Mishels just quietly smashed on the couch by herself ???? #MAFS #MAFSAU — Courtney (@thatwitchx) March 4, 2020

Guys, I don’t think Steve is attracted to his wife. I could be wrong? #mafs #mafsau — Perry (@pezlaz25) March 4, 2020

Now, I wouldn’t be doing this episode justice if I didn’t include Josh’s relentless yelling of “Steve”, which took the entirety of cyberworld back to a certain squirrel.

“STEVE, OI, Steve Steve Steve, STEVEN, oi, Steve, Steven oi Steve”

Why is this most Australian thing I’ve ever heard ahahah ???????? #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ZGwAFn6dOc — Mallory ???? (@Mallyonyx_) March 4, 2020

Oh, yeah, Lizzie was also entirely here the drama. If you couldn’t tell.

The Snapchat cat filter is making this dinner party. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/AYMOPPnFlv — Emily Tammes (@EmilyTammes) March 4, 2020

And finally, an ode to us all:

The only reason I watch this shit show is becauseof the fantastic twitterverse family #MAFS #mafsau — Jazz (@JazzyAds) March 4, 2020

Now it’s time to have a few deep breaths, take a moment to regroup and rediscover our zen before the clusterfuck recommences on Sunday.