My eyes are drawn like a moth to a flame to any story that involves ~leaked DMs~, so buckle up, bbs.
Married At First Sight intruder KC Osborne may be new to the game but it looks like she’s got a serious talent for stirring the pot.
Leaked Instagram messages between KC and fellow bride Stacey Hampton reveal the dancer has been in contact with Stacey’s ex-hubby, Michael Goonan and here we FKN go.
Leaked DMs obtained by Daily Mail Australia reveal that after being asked out on a date by Michael last month, KC messaged Stacey to see if it was cool with her.
Evidently it was not, ‘coz the ensuing convo is bitchy as hell.
“I spoke to Michael a couple [of] days ago he asked how I was we had a chat, he said he was coming to Sydney and if I wanted to go meet him for a drink,” KC wrote in DMs to Stacey.
“I said if I do I would first [ask you]… Not sure I will but I do see Michael as a friend but that’s it xx.”
“WTF r u serious?,” Stacey responded.
In the messages, KC also confirmed she had broken up with her hubby, Drew Brauer, whom she got hitched to on Monday’s episode.
“Honestly now Drew and I talk like friends and it’s nice. We don’t talk a lot but when we do it’s fine. I have zero feelings for him now,” she added.
KC explained she was asking Stacey’s permission before meeting up with Michael, out of respect.
But she promised not to meet with him after Stacey cracked the shits.
“I thought u would know obviously I have nothing to hide if I straight up asked you,” KC wrote.
She added that she wouldn’t have a problem if Stacey ever wanted to “grab a drink” with her ex-husband, Drew.
“I didn’t say this to rattle u I was being honest and upfront. I’m not going [to meet Michael]. Not worth it. Don’t want to upset anyone. Have a good night,” KC replied, hoping to end the convo.
Stacey then said she didn’t care that Michael wanted to catch up with KC, but was instead angry that he hadn’t contacted her to apologise for his behaviour on the show.
“He can have a drink with you but not even apologise to me or reach out,” she wrote. “He’s a piece of shit.”
KC insisted she “didn’t know” all the details of their relationship, but assured Stacey that she was ‘Team Stace’.
“If I had a drink I would be telling you. But if your not ok with it I won’t it doesn’t bother me if I do or not,” she texted.
“[The offer was] a casual thing. He wasn’t hitting on me. Just cause I’m in Sydney. Just being honest babe ‘coz I would with you, I got nothing to hide x.”
Stacey, who sounded annoyed by this point, replied: “Yeah I don’t care.”
She then described some of Michael’s disrespectful behaviour towards her, claiming he “has motives.”
“Last time I spoke to Michael he called me trash, a bad mother a piece of shit. Told me he was going to ruin my life,” Stacey wrote.
“If my mate said she was going for a drink with him I would completely unfriendly [sic] them not that they would.
“He has not apologised he hasn’t even reached out. His MOTHER reached out and wished me and [my] boys happiness. It’s your prerogative but he has motives.”
In an attempt to diffuse the tension, KC told Stacey she had never intended to hurt her.
She said once again that she wouldn’t be meeting with Michael in Sydney – even though she already had.
“I’m not going I didn’t think u would be upset. Your business is your business with him and I don’t know what went on,” she wrote.
“I can tell your [sic] uneasy about it. Not worth it.”
A pissed off Stacey then told KC to go and “have fun” with her ex.
“No Stacey I ran it by you to be respectful. I didn’t go behind your back. I’m not gong [sic] cause I don’t want to hurt you and I don’t want drama,” KC insisted.
And that’s where the long-ass convo finally ended. Catch the screenshots for yourself here.
Now, this spicy exchange reportedly occurred on February 25, after KC had already gone out with Michael, despite claiming she wouldn’t.
Paparazzi photos obtained by Daily Mail Australia show KC and Michael arriving at a house party together in Sydney on February 15.
Stacey told the publication earlier this week: “KC was my friend. She went behind my back and proceeded to see Michael after he broke my heart. KC and I are now no longer friends.”
Michael addressed the leaked texts in a statement to DM yesterday.
“You only have to see how active she has been on social media to see who is trashing who,” he said, responding to the claim he was trying to “ruin” her life.
He added: “I wish her all the best and a prosperous future. I just hope she can move on and find someone that makes her happy.
“She can call me every name under the sun. But I will never stoop that low.”
An absolute shitstorm, I tell ya.