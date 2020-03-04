My eyes are drawn like a moth to a flame to any story that involves ~leaked DMs~, so buckle up, bbs.

Married At First Sight intruder KC Osborne may be new to the game but it looks like she’s got a serious talent for stirring the pot.

Leaked Instagram messages between KC and fellow bride Stacey Hampton reveal the dancer has been in contact with Stacey’s ex-hubby, Michael Goonan and here we FKN go.

Leaked DMs obtained by Daily Mail Australia reveal that after being asked out on a date by Michael last month, KC messaged Stacey to see if it was cool with her.

Evidently it was not, ‘coz the ensuing convo is bitchy as hell.

“I spoke to Michael a couple [of] days ago he asked how I was we had a chat, he said he was coming to Sydney and if I wanted to go meet him for a drink,” KC wrote in DMs to Stacey.

“I said if I do I would first [ask you]… Not sure I will but I do see Michael as a friend but that’s it xx.”

“WTF r u serious?,” Stacey responded.

In the messages, KC also confirmed she had broken up with her hubby, Drew Brauer, whom she got hitched to on Monday’s episode.

“Honestly now Drew and I talk like friends and it’s nice. We don’t talk a lot but when we do it’s fine. I have zero feelings for him now,” she added.

KC explained she was asking Stacey’s permission before meeting up with Michael, out of respect.

But she promised not to meet with him after Stacey cracked the shits.

“I thought u would know obviously I have nothing to hide if I straight up asked you,” KC wrote.

She added that she wouldn’t have a problem if Stacey ever wanted to “grab a drink” with her ex-husband, Drew.

“I didn’t say this to rattle u I was being honest and upfront. I’m not going [to meet Michael]. Not worth it. Don’t want to upset anyone. Have a good night,” KC replied, hoping to end the convo.

Stacey then said she didn’t care that Michael wanted to catch up with KC, but was instead angry that he hadn’t contacted her to apologise for his behaviour on the show.

“He can have a drink with you but not even apologise to me or reach out,” she wrote. “He’s a piece of shit.”

KC insisted she “didn’t know” all the details of their relationship, but assured Stacey that she was ‘Team Stace’.

“If I had a drink I would be telling you. But if your not ok with it I won’t it doesn’t bother me if I do or not,” she texted.