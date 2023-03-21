Married At First Sight (MAFS) contestant Hugo Armstrong has been spotted out and about with popular Aussie fitness influencer Carla Florencia Mari Chatkiewicz, who for the rest of this article I shall simply refer to as Carla.

Things didn’t go quite to plan for Hugo Armstrong and his on-screen bride Tayla Winter, but it seems the 32-year-old account manager has possibly moved on to brighter skies.

In a series of pics obtained by MAFS tea Instagram page “MAFS Gossip“, Hugo can be seen doing some PT with Carla, sitting at a pink-lit bar with her and even posing on a Simpsons couch at what looks like Holey Moley in the Melbourne CBD.

You can call me a super sleuth if you want, but there was something about the golf clubs in a poorly lit room that really gave it away.

Whether the pair are friends or lovers, one simply cannot deny the chemistry between them in those pics.

According to the Daily Mail, Hugo and Carla went on a set of “dates” while he was in Melbourne visiting some family. It pains me to remember that Hugo is a Sydney boy, and thus there probably isn’t a good chance he’s actually dating Carla. Wow, maybe men can just be friends with women… groundbreaking.

Despite all this, some anon sources claiming to be close to Hugo seem to think the pair make a great couple. I would have to agree.

“They have so much in common and their chemistry is undeniable,” the source told the Daily Mail.

“It’s like night and day compared to his relationship with Tayla.”

Another reckoned Carla was “perfect” for him.

“Hugo seems genuinely happy,” they said.

“It’s like he has finally found his perfect match”.

The Daily Mail also claimed to have reached out to Hugo himself, who “laughed” off the claims he was in a new relationship and insisted the pair were “just friends”.

I wanted so badly for Hugo to leave his MAFS stint and find someone right for him, but I guess we’ll have to wait a bit longer.

On the other hand, Hugo’s ex-wife Tayla was spotted with MAFS‘ Jackson Lonie of Olivia Frazer-era fame.

They too are probably just friends (MAFS experiment trauma bonding and whatnot), but it sure is fun to speculate.

