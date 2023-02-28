Another day, another delicious serving of Married At First Sight 2023 drama. Us MAFS fans are getting FED this year. Gobble, gobble, gobble, if you will.



This time, the spotlight is on one of the latest couples to join the experiment, Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong. In a leaked video shared on Instagram page mafsgossip, the pair were seen lying in bed, spitting some serious truth about the behind-the-scenes realities of getting to know each other whilst filming a reality television show.

“Anything of substance, we’re only allowed to do that in front of [the camera crew] while they see what we say,” Hugo claimed. “It’s really weird.”



“We have not been able to talk,” Tayla chimed in.



“We are checked on to see if we are actually talking. We’re very directed in what we have to say and filming doesn’t stop because we’re being held accountable for the characters we’re supposed to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight Gossip (@mafsgossip)

Look, we may be ten seasons balls-deep into MAFS, but that fact that the producers play a major hand in the drama is still shocking to some.



But if you ask me, the biggest bombshell to come out of the couple’s exposé-esque video is the fact that they might actually have tangible chemistry. At the end of the video, Hugo states that “Tayla’s not as mean as everybody makes her out to be.”



“That was really cute,” she replied in a monotone. More than I expected from someone who said the only thing she found attractive about her husband was “his height”.



Sparks aren’t necessarily ~ flying ~ but judging by this vid, it’s not as stale as the producers want us to believe on the show.



Are they hiding some secret rizz from us? We’ll just have to wait and see

