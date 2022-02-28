Buckle up binches, bedknobs and broomsticks, we’re about to dive into a cheating scandal on MAFS and nothing could be more delicious.

If you’ve been tuning in to this year’s season of MAFS, you may have caught onto the fact that something is up with Queensland personal trainer Daniel Holmes and Miss Carolina Santos. Well, it appears we may soon see an entire cheating scandal play out before our very eyes, which is a bit of maximum spice.

According to The Daily Mail, which appears to have taken some exclusive pap pics of the pair, the duo was seen way back in November going on a date in Sydney without their wedding rings. This could very well suggest that the rumours of the two having a cheeky little fling might just be true.

The pair were reportedly out for a date at Sydney’s Saga Bar for almost three hours, and showed a bit of PDA throughout their stay. You can’t take a straight couple anywhere these days. Put your tongue AWAY sir.

“They were all over each other and couldn’t keep their hands off one another,” an anonymous source told Daily Mail Australia.

“They were kissing for a solid three minutes straight and appeared in a hurry to get back to their apartment.”

Truly would love to be the person who one day spots a reality TV couple smooching at a bar and reports it to the Daily Mail while in a trenchcoat and sunnies. Dream job. The gossip in me would thrive.

Carolina also admitted that she and Daniel were partnered with the wrong people in an interview with TV Week on Monday. It would explain why they would CHEAT on their BELOVED spouses. Sanctity of marriage? Hardly know her.

“Daniel is a handsome guy… there was a bit of flirtation and chemistry that I didn’t have with my husband,” she said.

On top of all this drama and kaflamba, So Dramatic! reported that Daniel Holmes has posted some rather cooked anti-vax shit in the past. And on his fitness page, no less.

“They’re gonna have to tie me down before I get vaccinated,” he wrote in a post.

“Not because I don’t believe in it, but because they’re taking away my freedoms if I don’t.”

“It’s the oldest rule in the book of sales. Get the prospect saying yes and they’re easier to convert.”

Let’s just hope and pray that birds of a feather do not flock together. Please Carolina, do not let us down.