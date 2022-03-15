Nothing brings me more joy than really silly, low stakes reality TV drama. So of course it’s my pleasure to share MAFS fans’ speculation that Carolina Santos left a positive review on her own business page.

Reality TV gossip guru Megan Pustetto revealed in her podcast So Dramatic! that fans spied a review on Carolina’s luxury handbag hire business that looked suspicious.

The review for Designer Bag Hire is from a year ago and says: “Amazing customer service from start to finish. Got so many compliments!! It made my outfit!”

Seems normal, right? Except the review was left by a ‘Carolina S’. If you click on the users’ profile, you get 18 images they have submitted to Designer Bag Hire, all of which are of Carolina.

Hmmmmm. It sure looks like she left a positive review pretending to be a customer on her own page!

Carolina is best known on MAFS for being one half of a cheating scandal with Daniel Holmes.

The token mean girl was immediately repulsed by her on-screen husband Dion Giannarelli. She blamed her unkindness to him on her lack of attraction to him. It didn’t do her any favours.

While being sour about being paired with Dion, Carolina hit it off with fellow MAFS contestant Daniel, who she ended up cheating with.

Some might argue that cheating on MAFS isn’t a big deal because no one is actually married. Either way, lying to someone and betraying their trust hurts — just ask Dion, who was left shattered by the revelation.

I hope Dion takes some solace in the fact that at least he doesn’t have to endure her snide comments anymore. And maybe he’ll know to take what she’s said about him with a grain of salt.