Everyone’s least favourite MAFS 2022 contestant Andrew Davis has appeared from the shadows to lash out on the show, saying he deeply regrets it and that the matchmakers were out of their minds. He may be onto something with that last point, honestly.

It’s been a while since we heard from Mr Davis, after he stormed off the set of MAFS and never reappeared again. He’s been ultra quiet on socials and hasn’t made a single appearance on TV interviews, keeping his hammerhead low in the darkest parts of the ocean.

But now, he’s back, hopping on a radio interview with Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa of all people to spill out a whole bevy of thoughts he’s kept in that tiny head of his. No topic was left unexplored, either, with Davis throwing more shade than a playground sail structure.

First, he laid into the relationship ‘experts’ for pairing him with Holly Greenstein. Youch.

“I don’t see how anybody could be… a kind of relationship expert,” he told the boys.

“You think it takes a lot of experience and being in different types of relationships? So I felt like the pairing was off, to begin with.”

Doubling down on the Holly shade train, he also said that he wishes she was more “accountable” for her side of their rather toxic little biff.

“The last dinner ceremony… I felt bad, and I came clean. I said things I shouldn’t have,” he said.

“I’m proud to say that I least was accountable to what I did say. I did my apologies, I tried as hard as I could to apologise to her in her presence.

“I still have a problem with her not being accountable to anything she says. She found it hard to do that. But I’d be nice to her if I saw her, I have no ill will. I want her to be happy.”

Sure thing.

Further along in the interview, Andrew was asked which of the other girls he would have preferred to be with, and his answer was Samantha Moitzi (who is married to Al Perkins atm).

“She was cool, but I wasn’t there to meet other girls,” he said.

“I was there to be paired with somebody and at no point was I thinking about that. But I think Sam was really nice, a lot of the girls were really nice.”

However, he also made it very clear that he “100 per cent” regrets going on MAFS, and has “absolutely not” seen Holly since the show.

But despite his disinterest in Australia’s fave marital mess of a show, he did confirm that he’d love to be on SAS or Survivor.

Sir, you might want to change up your garbage-fire audition tape before you set your sights on SAS.