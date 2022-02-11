Gather round all ‘ye fans of Married at First Sight, it looks like you can now buy your least favourite MAFS contestant Andrew Davis on Facebook Marketplace for the low price of $0 dollarydoos. The best things in life are free, except Andrew Davis.

For those of you who aren’t aware, motivational speaker Andrew Davis is fresh from this years season of MAFS where he was wed to cinema manager Holly Greenstein.

He’s allegedly slept with more than 350 women and also looks kinda like a hammerhead shark, but his latest business venture is a quick foray into the online market item arena. We all have wild career goals, I guess.

Yep, it’s true, the 38-year-old Texan has been put up on Facebook Marketplace by a rather creative MAFS fan who has decided to call him a “vintage American tool”.

“Vintage American Texas Spanner: USED, covered in rust, damage to top left side, requires grinding,” reads the Facebook Marketplace ad.

“In desperate need of a heavy-duty clean. NON WORKING as has been used over 350 times. FREE SPANNER as it’s a waste of space & NO RETURNS.”

Talk about creatively dragging someone through the dirt. You definitely have to admire the inventiveness here.

READ MORE MAFS Fans Doubt Andrew Slept With 350 Women When He Couldn't Even Keep Up A Convo With One

If you need a friendly little reminder, Davis isn’t exactly a very liked contestant on this years MAFS after he had an explosive fight with his wife Holly Greenstein where he told her to her face that she was bad in bed then stormed off the set. What a charmer.

“Holly, I enjoy sex. I enjoy sex all the time. I enjoy it in random places, at random times,” Davis said out loud, instead of keeping it inside his tiny little mouth.

“I know I have the right equipment and I feel like I know how to use that. But I feel like when we were intimate you weren’t there.

“You were not physically there. I didn’t feel intimacy. I didn’t feel connected to you, so it wasn’t enjoyable for me. If I am being completely honest with you.”

And if that wasn’t enough, he then went on to claim he’s had numerous partners in the past.

“Holly, I love sex. I love exploring sex and I love celebrating sex. I’m a very sexual person and I have had roughly 350 sexual partners in the past.”

And they say chivalry is dead.