MAFS 2022 was arguably one of the spiciest seasons yet but it turns out that it was almost even spicier (if that’s at all possible).

Apparently a sneaky storyline was left on the cutting room floor involving our girl Domenica Calarco and old mate Andrew Davis.

An anonymous MAFS contestant told Daily Mail Australia that Dom had a secret crush on Andrew and it was brought up on camera. Plot fucking TWIST.

Apparently it all kicked off at one of those forbidden parties that Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie held at their apartment during filming.

The story goes that Domenica allegedly confessed to multiple brides at the party that she had the hots for the Texan fella.

A coupla cast members told the site that Olivia brought up Domenica’s comments about Andrew on camera (of fucking course she did) but those scenes were edited out.

The source said footage of “confrontations, including countless verbal exchanges, were axed.”

“[But] it was all over ads,” they added. “Dom just screaming that she didn’t like either of them. She got real nasty that night.”

The scene in question. (Credit: Nine)

Same, Andrew. Same.

Please take this with a large grain of salt as it’s all been alleged from other contestants who would most definitely have an agenda.

Regardless, we do love reading the tea, don’t we?