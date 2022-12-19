A MAFS Star Says Her IG Is Still Fkd After Trolls Bought 150k Bot Followers For Her Account

Former MAFS star Clare Verrall has alleged that far right trolls purchased fake followers for her as a way of killing her engagement and unfortunately, it worked.

The whole thing went down on election night back in May of this year and she claimed that far right douches did it to combat her left-leaning views.

Influencer Updates AU shared an Instagram carousel discussing what happened as a way of educating her followers on bot bombers and how buying followers actually fucks with your social media engagement.

Verrall has a highlights reel on her Instagram page called “Bot bomb May 22” where she recounts the incident.

“Someone has PAID money to bombard my IG account,” she wrote back in May.

“It’s a tactic used by the far right to silence people whose politics they don’t agree with.

“It means my account might get shut down, or if it doesn’t, my engagement is so low. It’s a very effective tactic.”

Apparently the plan worked as Influencer Updates AU reported that Verrall’s account became shadowbanned and her engagement dropped off from 12k story views to 3k.

Verrall commented on the post, writing: “People who buy followers for themselves have no idea how social media works. If someone could invent an app that removes bot followers that would be awesome! It has happened to quite a few people I know now (usually left-leaning politically vocal people).

“The bot comments on my dog waking up from anaesthetic were nonsensical and hilarious though.”

She has requested that “a tech person could invent an automatic bot deleting app.”

“Anyone one know a tech person who could do it? My only other option is to delete 150000 bots individually & ain’t nobody got time for that!”

Clare Verrall starred in the 2016 season of MAFS where she was, unfortunately, matched with Jono Pitman who was an absolute dick to her.