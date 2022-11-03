So ya know how MAFS bride Domenica Calarco is doing a spinoff show? It’s called Dom’s Debrief and it involves the reality star contacting her former cast mates to see what they’ve been up to since the show wrapped.

It’s caused abject mayhem among the cast, with certain co-stars going nuts with jealousy over the fact that Dom was cast and not them.

Welp, turns out there’s nothing to be jealous about at all because apparently Dom is getting paid fuck all for the show.

And when I say fuck all, I literally mean fuck all.

So Dramatic! claimed that Domenica is doing the show for free.

For FREE? In this economy?

An insider told the site that she “was not paid” for working on the show and the network didn’t “offer any money to her”.

“Channel Nine pitched it as a great opportunity that could potentially lead to more TV work within the network,” they claimed.

“They are of the belief that they made Domenica the big star she is, so they, therefore, don’t have to pay her. It’s an honour to be chosen to do it, and great exposure for her.”

The insider claimed that Dom agreed to do the show for free “because she wanted the prestige that came with it”.

But get this, Martha Kalifatidis, who hosted a similar web series in 2021 titled Martha’s Red Wine Moments, was reportedly paid $5000. Still not a ‘yuge fee, but she did it for similar reasons, apparently.

“Channel Nine knew if Dom said no that someone else would snap the opportunity up,” the source added.

The first few eps of Dom’s Debrief have dropped on 9Now, in which Dom chats to her ex co-stars Selina Chaurr, Ella Ding and Brent Vitiello.

But don’t hold your breath for spicy intel given that most of the cast have refused to partake in the show.

Ah, MAFS. Stay messy.