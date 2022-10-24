MAFS 2022 star Domenica Calarco has revealed that she’s contacted lawyers to begin legal proceedings following allegations that she exhibited “violent” behaviour during filming.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Calarco explained that she intends on suing Olivia Frazer, Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos for defamation.

“I don’t take the defaming language against me lightly at all,” Calarco said.

“It’s not about the language of ‘jealous’, but when it gets to the level of calling me ‘violent’ and ‘abusive’, it just needs to stop. Some of the language used against me [last week] was really defamatory against my character.

“People need to know that online hate is not okay and they are going to get held accountable for their words and their actions.”

Frazer, Seracino and Santos made the allegations last week after MAFS announced Calarco’s new spin-off show called Dom’s Debrief.

Frazer hit out at Calarco on Instagram, writing: “My issue is with the producers who chose to keep a violent individual on set and then has done nothing but promote that individual and as a result, encourage bullying and vitriol towards me, which was rehashed in yesterday’s promo [for Dom’s Debrief].”

Seracino also took to Instagram to accuse Calarco of “violent” behaviour in scenes that were not aired on television.

“None of us is jealous [about the web show]. I speak [about] a certain someone the way I do because I was literally verbally abused and bullied from the second I arrived on that show without her knowing a single thing about me or my situation,” Seracino claimed in an Instagram comment.

“I had nobody, I had no family or friends in Sydney, and I would go back to my hotel and cry and vomit from how much stress my body was taking.

“While crying to the psychologist one night, this psycho girl yelled abuse at me.

“Funny how people get off of TV and forget how much goes on behind the scenes and the strength of a false narrative.”

It is not clear when Santos made the allegations.

The three accused ladies have not yet commented on Calarco’s legal proceedings.