Controversial MAFS groom Bryce Ruthven has exposed a punter who snapped sneaky pics of him and his missus Melissa Rawson without permission.

The couple were at the AFL game between St Kilda and the Sydney Swans at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday when it all went down.

Bryce shared a series of pics and videos on Instagram of a woman sitting several rows in front of them.

Using his phone camera, he was able to zoom in and spy the woman sending pics of the couple as well as nasty messages about them in a WhatsApp group.

“We had a date night at the footy tonight watching our @sydneyswans play. Two rows in front of us for a large part of the night, Liss noticed a lady trying to take sneaky photos of us watching the game,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Eventually she got a photo [of] us that she was happy to pass on to others, good enough to circle us in anyway.”

He added, “Eventually we were over it and decided to get a video of her doing it because we simply wanted to enjoy watching a close game of footy and it was kind of ruining the night.

“In the past we have had people on numerous occasions take photos or videos of us, pass it on to trashy gossip pages and spin a ridiculous story because it seems cool at the time to be negative towards people they don’t like.”

He then asked his followers: “As a ‘ratbag couple’, we would love to know your thoughts on this, and if you think it’s fair game or inappropriate?”

“Anyone that has met us and asked for a photo, knows we’re always polite about it and happy to say hi to people who decide they want to come up and chat to us when we’re out and about,” he insisted.

“This certainly isn’t the first time, and won’t be the last, and are not putting this post up from a whinging perspective, to sound arrogant or anything along those lines, we are just curious to know your thoughts on this happening?”

He concluded, “As two normal everyday people who appeared on a reality TV show, we get it.. people might be curious, etc, we don’t shy away from that.

“Hopefully if Amanda sees us at another game of footy next time, she might just ask instead! At least she’s a @sydneyswans fan.”

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are engaged and have two twin sons, Levi and Tate.

They appeared on the 2021 season of MAFS.