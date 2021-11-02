Controversial MAFS couple and new parents Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are being called out for spreading what some have interpreted as vaccine misinformation in a viral Instagram video.

In the video, which was shared to both Bryce and Melissa’s respective Instagram pages, the pair discussed their twins’ progress, with Melissa seemingly claiming that they were born 10 weeks premature as a result of her second Pfizer jab.

“We had no medical indication that they were coming so it was a very big shock,” Melissa Rawson said in the video where she appears alongside her fiancé, Bryce Ruthven.

“On Friday the 15th I actually had my second Pfizer jab booked in and I’d obviously gone to the doctors and seen my obstetrician and they said it was safe for pregnant women to get their Pfizer jab but yeah, I had mine done and 14 hours later, I’d gone into labour.”

According to the Australian Government Health website, there is no medical evidence to suggest that getting vaccinated causes premature labour.

In fact, pregnant women are a priority group for the vaccine as they are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and their babies have a higher risk of being born prematurely if they don’t get vaccinated and become infected with the disease. Vaccination is the best way to reduce these risks.

The video has copped a lot of backlash from Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson’s followers who have slammed the couple for appearing to spread incorrect information.

“Are you blaming the COVID jab for the twins being born prematurely? Lots of twins are premature. Your post already has people talking about pregnant women not getting the jab. Just wondering was that your intention?” one person commented, according to Daily Mail Australia.

“Correlation doesn’t equal causation. This is dangerous to suggest it had anything to do with a very normal twin birth which after 28 weeks is absolutely expected they could arrive early,” wrote another.

There was also a comment left by a pregnant woman who wrote: “I’ve had the jab and didn’t go into premature labour and a lot of women who had the jab that I know haven’t either. She was pregnant with twins and more than half are born early so it is possible that it was actually coincidental.”

“People are so quick to blame the vaccine,” wrote another. “It is highly likely that there was no correlation between the vaccine and early birth. When pregnant women have the vaccine their babies can actually be born with the antibodies to fight off COVID.”

Another commenter pointed out that there’s “no medical proof” that the vaccine causes premature labour.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I’m really worried that this is blaming the COVID vaccination on what is likely a coincidence with no medical proof that it’s linked,” they wrote.

“It is so incredibly dangerous for pregnant women to get COVID and [this video] may deter people from getting it, potentially putting themselves and baby in more danger.”

As at the time of publication, Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson have not responded to the backlash to the viral video.

The MAFS couple welcomed twin boys, Levi and Tate, on October 16.

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson appeared on the 2021 season of MAFS.