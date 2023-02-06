It should come as no surprise that Harrison acted like a fucking fool at tonight’s Married At First Sight dinner party and the internet was ready to [REDACTED]. What may be a wee bit more shocking, however, was the fact Melinda emerged as a certified MAFS hero.

I say the latter because the girl wasn’t exactly a peach at her wedding last night. Maybe she copped a bad edit? Whomst knows! But she was on fire tonight and it was truly divine.

Before we get into that, however, let’s take a look back at the shitshow that was Harrison flapping his lip.

Mans basically recounted his and Bronte‘s wedding night to the table after Alyssa asked the girl to speak her truths about their shitty relationship. Twitter was not impressed.

LMAOOOOO im shocked but also not that shocked because that douche canoe Harrison loves himself that sick, that he willingly is taking command of the table to tell this bullshit story unprompted to everyone that he managed to manipulate Bronte with?!?!?! #MAFS #MAFSAU — Lami🦋 (@heungminnie) February 6, 2023

Harrison trying to get on the front foot by talking about the wedding revelation. Nice try. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) February 6, 2023

Harrison said nice things when, obviously, their wedding night was horrific because one of Bronte’s mates revealed he’d been talking to a lass IRL mere days before the big event.

It didn’t take long for the internet to detect the bloke’s MF messy lies.

OMG HARRISON. What a Web you can weave. #MAFSAU — LizzieBee / aus.social/@lizziebee (@caitlen) February 6, 2023

Harrison is that dude constantly trying to figure out what he can get away with. It’s disgusting. #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/3tmgqBYhcO — Jessica (@vdaze) February 6, 2023

Harrison is such a bullshit artist. #MAFS — SueC (@Ozbird) February 6, 2023

Harrison is just so full of shit. Just so full of shit. #MAFS — DeluxeStormBorn™ (@deluxe_tm) February 6, 2023

is harrison trying to convince himself with this narrative or? #mafsau #mafs — teresa (@augustfallin) February 6, 2023

It also didn’t take long for newfound queen Melinda to smell Harrison’s bullshit and people were bloody frothing it. It was giving ruthless, it was giving Judge Judy and it was well and truly the moment.

I’m smelling a redemption arc on MAFS after the girl essentially got mad at Layton for getting along well with her family last night.

Melinda is everyone at the moment #MAFSAU #MAFS nobody is buying this story — John (@jpthepower) February 6, 2023

Melinda is on to it! Go on my nosy girl boss. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 6, 2023

Maybe mel just got a bad edit the first episode because she’s been fantastic this dinner party #MAFS #MAFSAU — luc (@enchantedmaybe) February 6, 2023

GET HIS ASS MELINDA CORNER HIM #MAFS #MAFSAU — YAOYAO CEO 🍂🧋 (@roseetea) February 6, 2023

The glorious grilling was rudely interrupted, however, when Harrison decided to make himself the victim by asking Bronte to prove herself to him ‘cos she doesn’t seem to be giving him anything.

Yes, you heard that right! Harrison, who has the emotional intelligence of the gunk which accumulates in the backs of my earrings on a hot day, really manipulated the entire narrative to invalidate Bronte’s feelings and put her down.

It was fucking foul and Twitter was mad pissed.

Harrison’s toxicity is so potent I feel like we should be harnessing it to power hospitals or run the train network for major cities or something. #mafs #mafsau — Poppy (@Poppy45854074) February 6, 2023

#MAFS Ep6. Dinner party. Harrison (who was living his best single life with multiple women just before getting married) asks Bronte to prove her commitment to him b/c her wanting space after he told her he wasn't attracted to her wasn't good enough. #MAFSAU — Mary Gleeko (@GleekoBlog) February 6, 2023

Harrison has absolutely been rehearsing this bullshit #MAFSAU — Amber (@FalconRunning) February 6, 2023

Harrison. No one is buying your gaslighting bullshit. You’re just a dickhead mate. #MAFSAU #MAFS — Jane Doe 🐕 (@littleoldme37) February 6, 2023

Harrison makes Bryce look like a choir boy #MAFSAUS #mafs — Scott T (@ScottThomson1) February 6, 2023

To quote Jesse (who also desperately needs to shut the fuck up) the internet and I would “rather have a date with a toaster in the bath” than listen to Harrison’s manipulative fuckery anymore.

On that note, if you’d like the full rundown on tonight’s MAFS dinner party, you can read our gorgeous recap here.