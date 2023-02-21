Married At First Sight intruder Evelyn Ellis had a big ol’ viewing party on Monday night in Sydney so folks could watch her fufu wedding to Rupert Bugden on the big screen. Four MAFS grooms were in attendance — except the one who mumbled incoherently at the altar and briefly lost the wedding rings, aka Rupey bb.

Interesting. Very interesting.

According to footage snapped by Daily Mail Australia, Sydney-based guinea pigs grooms Duncan James, Hugo Armstrong, Josh White and Harrison Boon were invited to the viewing party at The Mayflower in the CBD.

Now, it sort of makes sense that these fellas were in attendance because Evelyn also lives in Sydney. I say “sort of” because I’d rather eat candle wax than be in the same room as Harrison but hey, it’s not my circus, nor is it my monkeys.

One reason for Rupert’s absence could be that he lives in Brisbane and wasn’t able to choof down to Sydney for the blessed event. Alternatively, the pair could be donezo. We just don’t know!

What we do know, however, was that the viewing party looked like a hoot and a bloody half if the footage captured by Daily Mail Australia is anything to go by. Kind of wish I was invited if I’m being honest.

There was Evelyn sculling from a bottle of tequila and pouring champers into Duncan and Hugo’s mouths, plus the gal of the hour smearing pavlova across Harrison’s face. How does it feel to live my dream, Evelyn?

“It was a crazy night — the energy was high and the drinks were strong,” one guest told Daily Mail Australia.

“Everyone was having a good time and there was definitely flirting going on between Evelyn and some of the guys.”

Saucy! Tell me more. I need names quick sticks, mysterious source.