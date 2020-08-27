The answer to most questions is probably: no. That’s why when Locky held up a chalk slate saying that magic word on The Bachelor, Twitter couldn’t resist.

Right off the bat, Locky became a meme for everything wrong with the show.

Any chemistry? No. Slut shaming? No. Those chest tattoos? NO.

Then of course, it escalated to our opinions of the season in general. Again, when in doubt, the answer is usually a big fat no.

Finally, it was the most important questions of our time which Locky had us question. Once again, the answer was a resolute NO.

Locky is like when you write “yes” and “no” on a rubber in primary school but make sure it’s lopsided so it always lands on no.

No!!!!

