The answer to most questions is probably: no. That’s why when Locky held up a chalk slate saying that magic word on The Bachelor, Twitter couldn’t resist.

Right off the bat, Locky became a meme for everything wrong with the show.

Any chemistry? No. Slut shaming? No. Those chest tattoos? NO.

Is it good for your mental health to date a man at the same time as 20 other women? #bachelorau pic.twitter.com/xEER8ksY8S — Jim Malo (@thejimmalo) August 27, 2020

Hey Locky, is there much chemistry between you and Gemma? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/txZDAMqGV6 — Bachelor of Hearts Podcast ???? (@BOHpod) August 27, 2020

Why all these girls crying over a man with a Strength & Honour tattoo tho #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/NLvlXZlXL7 — indi ???? (@indyr0se) August 27, 2020

Is slut shaming another woman and calling them trash what we want to see women do in 2020? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/k6XfBcNviZ — Stephs at home in lockdown (@sometimeseasame) August 27, 2020

am i surprised roxi is being annoying #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/IJAsLlhThO — jas ???????? (@oatmilkheadass) August 27, 2020

Then of course, it escalated to our opinions of the season in general. Again, when in doubt, the answer is usually a big fat no.

Am I enjoying this season of #TheBachelorAU ? pic.twitter.com/16ZxO1wQue — Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) August 27, 2020

Am I watching any more of this season of #TheBachelorAU ? pic.twitter.com/umOS5u3MQV — J O D E S ???? (@jodes888) August 27, 2020

Finally, it was the most important questions of our time which Locky had us question. Once again, the answer was a resolute NO.

Locky is like when you write “yes” and “no” on a rubber in primary school but make sure it’s lopsided so it always lands on no.

No!!!!