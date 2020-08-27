The answer to most questions is probably: no. That’s why when Locky held up a chalk slate saying that magic word on The Bachelor, Twitter couldn’t resist.
Right off the bat, Locky became a meme for everything wrong with the show.
Any chemistry? No. Slut shaming? No. Those chest tattoos? NO.
Is it good for your mental health to date a man at the same time as 20 other women? #bachelorau pic.twitter.com/xEER8ksY8S
— Jim Malo (@thejimmalo) August 27, 2020
Hey Locky, is there much chemistry between you and Gemma? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/txZDAMqGV6
— Bachelor of Hearts Podcast ???? (@BOHpod) August 27, 2020
Why all these girls crying over a man with a Strength & Honour tattoo tho #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/NLvlXZlXL7
— indi ???? (@indyr0se) August 27, 2020
Is slut shaming another woman and calling them trash what we want to see women do in 2020? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/k6XfBcNviZ
— Stephs at home in lockdown (@sometimeseasame) August 27, 2020
am i surprised roxi is being annoying #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/IJAsLlhThO
— jas ???????? (@oatmilkheadass) August 27, 2020
Then of course, it escalated to our opinions of the season in general. Again, when in doubt, the answer is usually a big fat no.
Am I enjoying this season of #TheBachelorAU ? pic.twitter.com/16ZxO1wQue
— Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) August 27, 2020
Am I watching any more of this season of #TheBachelorAU ? pic.twitter.com/umOS5u3MQV
— J O D E S ???? (@jodes888) August 27, 2020
Finally, it was the most important questions of our time which Locky had us question. Once again, the answer was a resolute NO.
Did Epstein kill himself? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/nievvXPuvg
— Jerome Doraisamy (@JeromeDoraisamy) August 27, 2020
Locky is like when you write “yes” and “no” on a rubber in primary school but make sure it’s lopsided so it always lands on no.
No!!!!