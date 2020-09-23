Thanks for signing up!

Tonight on The Bachelor, Locky met ~the parents~. First up were Izzy‘s mums, who immediately jumped at the chance to quiz the man about feminism. He looked visibly flustered.

Things started off easy, when they asked Locky what his values were. He answered: drive, passion, support, always-learning, and passion (again).

Not a great start, especially for a dude with “Strength & Honour” literally tattooed across his chest.

Up next was the question we’ve all been waiting for: “What do you think about feminism?”

Yesss it's 'Make the himbo talk about feminism' night #TheBachelorAU — Victorian Values (@vic_values) September 23, 2020

At that moment, Locky – and probably the whole country – took a big old gulp.

What would this bloke’s bloke have to say about the sheilas, huh?

Me and the gals all chatted and decided the best person to represent feminism was a boring white guy dating multiple women #TheBachelorAU — mimi petrakis (@MimiPetrakis) September 23, 2020

Can’t wait for this guy to give his views on intersectional feminism in such a fraught and politically charged climate #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/v8OQuvJlK2 — Jerome Doraisamy (@JeromeDoraisamy) September 23, 2020

#TheBachelorAU

“I’m not the best guy to talk about feminism” pic.twitter.com/cLgPzFZ34L — Jonathan Van Jess. (@CaptainJessFace) September 23, 2020

This is me, mentally trying to prepare myself for Locky trying to answer questions about feminism. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/euzYcliVXN — Cup of RealiTea (@CuppaRealitea) September 23, 2020

At first, Locky stuttered and fumbled his way around the question.

"how do you feel about feminism?" Not expecting much more of an answer than "oh I love females, boobs are great" from Locky #TheBachelorAU — Kristin ???? (@cynicghoul) September 23, 2020

“Me and all 4 of my girlfriends are totally feminists” #TheBachelorAU — Peter Johnson (@P_Johnson9) September 23, 2020

"Feminism is like chicks, yeah? I love chicks!" – The Bachelor #thebachelorAU — The Bachelor Guy (@HDBorland) September 23, 2020

locky after pretending he cares about feminism and family values #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/3pYk85c37a — ???????????????????????????? (@keanuhoe) September 23, 2020

But then, Izzy’s mum elaborated and asked Locky about how he envisions his relationship with Izzy.

Specifically, he was asked about whether he would want her to be a stay-at-home wife while he goes out and brings home the bacon, or if he’d let her thrive in her own career.

Not that either life choice is right or wrong, but Locky really needed to make clear he’d support Izzy in whatever she wanted to do.

And that’s kind of what he said, thank god.

Izzy’s mum was impressed. The man made it through… just. But opinions on Twitter were still somewhat mixed.

"how do you feel about feminism"

"um im on the Bachelor?"

this is the most self aware thing Locky has ever said #thebachelorau — Rose Callaghan (Friendship Rose podcast!!) (@operation_rosie) September 23, 2020

Where does this breathless approval of Locky saying essentially “My wife is allowed to have a job” come from? #TheBachelorAU — Bachelor of Hearts Podcast ???? (@BOHpod) September 23, 2020

Locky thinks feminism means women can go to work #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/YlGYy1uayr — Marinalala (@marinalala) September 23, 2020

I guess he saved it a bit there but also did he or did someone feed him those lines #thebachelorau — queen emily (@alllydia) September 23, 2020

Finally he’s found his tongue. Was getting so awks #TheBachelorAU — Rebekah Scanlan (@rebekahscanlan) September 23, 2020

How hard is it for a straight man to just say “yes I believe in equality” when asked “what do you think about feminism”? #TheBachelorAU — aliya ahmad (@_aloo_gobi) September 23, 2020

So, I’m not a feminist, but if I love a girl, she can have a career yes. #TheBachelorAU — Jay (@juliqueeee) September 23, 2020

Nobody in this discussion actually understands what feminism means #TheBachelorAU — Tree Fiddy Kay (@fiddy_kay) September 23, 2020

They then asked Locky if he’d be willing to freeze some of his cum as a consolation prize and uhhhhh… what?

As a consultation prize can Issy have your sperm? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/KLrt3x7pIT — Heather ???????? (@impossible_cut) September 23, 2020

Locky's Sleep Paralysis demon is Izzy's Mum coming at him with a sperm extractor #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/yfGeOz3jLb — AtomicNicky (@AtomicNicky) September 23, 2020

Whatever it takes to impress the parents. Hmmm.

One more thought:

I want Irena's brother to talk to Izzy's mother about the tired trope of the overprotective brother and how it relates to modern feminism. #TheBachelorAU — Dan Liebke (@danliebke) September 23, 2020

Lesson learned: be able to articulate how much you respect women before dating four at once.