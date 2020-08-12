Thanks for signing up!

The Bachelor 2020 kicked off last night and ooh boi, what a show.

From Ms. Penguin’s noot-noot antics to Zoe-Clare’s touching and endearing speech about being a redhead, the episode was filled with entertaining moments that became a ‘yuge topic of convo on Twitter.

Fans also took to the platform to select their early frontrunner who they reckon will go on to win the heart of Locky Gilbert, and the fan fave appears to be Bella Varelis.

Your heart’s as good as mine, biiiiitch. (Credit: Ten)

We always knew she was gonna go far in the comp, considering how she was introduced to us in the promo, with those doe eyes that Locky was fawning over, and after her performance in the ep, fans are as in love with her as Locky is, which is noice.

You’ll notice a bunch of folks, including ex Bachelorette Georgia Love, raised the theory that the music got all soppy and romantic-y when Bella entered, which, as I discovered yesterday from analysing each Bachie winner’s red carpet arrival, is a telltale sign that that person is in it with a strong chance.

She also got the full Cinderella entrance. I mean, check this shit out:

Locky gets “lost in her eyes” and they spend a lot of time just staring at each other and giggling. Again, another telltale sign, based on the previous winners’ introductions.

Suss the fan responses below:

Bella’s 100000% my pick. That music, I’m not crying YOU’RE CRYING #TheBachelorAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 12, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen I’m calling Bella the winner right here right now.

#TheBachelorAU — Michelle ???????? (@MichelleMackey1) August 12, 2020

bella top three/winner calling it now #TheBachelorAU — emma✿ (@cherryoutro) August 12, 2020

Calling it. It’s Bella and Irena at the finish line #TheBachelorAU — Zeta Morgan (@_zetamorgan) August 12, 2020

That music! You know Bella is final 4 guaranteed. #TheBachelorAU — Adam Rida (@AdamRida) August 12, 2020

Bella is gonna go far #thebachelorAu — ads (@concertnugget) August 12, 2020

So Bella & Izzy final 2, yeah? #TheBachelorAU — Laura PivaLasVegas (@PivaLasVegas) August 12, 2020

Bella's getting the triple threat rose.

Quote me. #TheBachelorAU — Megan Harding (@megsyharding) August 12, 2020