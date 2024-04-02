Lizzo Has Jumped Back Onto IG To Clarify That She Hasn’t Actually Quit Music

False alarm, Lizzo fans. It turns out that the “Truth Hurts” singer isn’t actually quitting music — she’s just quitting “negative energy” instead. Must be nice, doll.

In case you missed it, on the weekend Lizzo — whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson — shared a text post to Instagram in which she declared that she was sick of being dragged on the internet. The paragraph concluded with, “I didn’t sign up for this shit — I QUIT✌️.”

Fans went absolutely bonkers as they thought she meant that she was going to stop making music.



However, in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday morning local time, Lizzo clarified what she meant by her statement.

“I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” Lizzo said earnestly.

“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people. And I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.”

“If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for.

“With that being said, I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me,” she concluded, thanking those who have stuck by her.

You can watch her full statement — and note the gorgeous matching blue jumpsuit-eyeshadow combo — in the video below.

Lizzo’s video has been met with mostly positive comments praising the singer.

“Yesss! The industry needs Lizzo!,” one person commented.

“You are an ICON! Do not give a flying crap about anyone who tries to say or do otherwise,” said another.

“This is an example of acting with your emotions this whole situation. We love your music, girl. We love your art. And you did let the negativity win. I’m glad to see that ur fixing it and standing up though!!!”, commented someone speaking their truth.



Lizzo’s original statement touched on her struggles with negativity since being in the public eye. Although she didn’t go into specifics, there has been a noticible shift in Lizzo’s public image since she was sued by three former dancers over allegations of sexual harassment and body shaming.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” the statement began.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I am starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views…being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look…my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and distrespecting my name.

“I didn’t sign up for this shit — I QUIT.”

Lizzo posted this statement to Instagram on Wednesday. (Image: Instagram / @lizzobeating)

People jumped to the comment section, begging the star to reconsider and letting her know how deeply loved she is.

I can only imagine how difficult it would be to cop that level of scrutiny — especially as a Black, plus-sized woman — every single day. Do I think this was a bit of a stunt? Absolutely.

But you’ve got to respect the PR hustle, no?