Lizzo Breaks Silence Amid The Sexual Harassment & Body-Shaming Allegations Made By Her Crew

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual harassment.

Lizzo has officially released a statement after she was sued earlier this week by three of her former dancers, labelling the alleged incidents in the lawsuit as “false accusations”.

Earlier this week, the “Truth Hurts” rapper was embroiled in controversy after her former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against her, her production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley for multiple alleged incidents, including sexual harassment, weight-shaming and religious harassment.

Since the lawsuit happened, a plethora of Lizzo’s former employees came forward with their own alleged experiences, including filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson and former Lizzo dancer Courtney Hollinquest.

The star has since responded to the allegations in a lengthy Instagram post.

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo wrote.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The star went on to address the sexual harassment and body shaming allegations made by the three plaintiffs of the lawsuit.

“I am very open about my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make out to be something I am not,” she added.

“I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Quigley — Lizzo’s former dance captain who’s also named in the lawsuit for alleged religious harassment — indirectly addressed the lawsuit earlier this week when it was first publicised.

In an Instagram story, Quigley talked about her faith, saying: “I had such an amazing time on tour with amazing people, and I’m so excited to be home resting with my family and my dog after an amazing experience.”

The IG post is the only response Lizzo has publicly shared so far.

More info to come.