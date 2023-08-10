Attorneys On The Lizzo Lawsuit Are ‘Reviewing’ 6 New Allegations In The Sexual Harassment Case

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual harassment.

Even more people have accused Lizzo of inappropriate and sexual behaviour after she was sued by three former backup dancers over sexual harassment claims.

Lawyers representing the lawsuit against the star told Page Six on Wednesday that they’re reviewing new complaints from at least six people who have “similar stories” to the dancers they currently represent.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano, who previously said his office had been inundated with calls from former employees sharing their own stories of working with Lizzo, said the allegations are of a “sexually charged environment”, as well as some claims the star failed to pay employees.

“Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” he said.

He then commended his clients Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez who he said “have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same.”

ICYMI, Davis, Williams and Rodriguez launched a lawsuit against Lizzo last week in which they accused her of allegedly subjecting them to body-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour and forcing them to partake in what they felt were disturbing sex shows.

The 37-page lawsuit included claims the dancers were forced to touch and interact with the genitals of strippers against their will, which is what the sexual harassment allegations are referring to.

After the lawsuit was announced to the public, waves of people who had either formerly been employed by or worked with Lizzo came forward with their own claims of a “toxic” environment.

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison described Lizzo as “self-centred” and “unkind”, and claimed the star created “an extremely toxic and hostile working environment” that led Allison to abandon their project.

“She is a narcissistic bully and has built her brand off of lies,” Allison alleged.

“I was excited to support and protect a Black woman through the documentary process but quickly learned her image and ‘message’ was a curated facade.

“I stand with the dances and anyone who has similar experiences working with her and her team. These working conditions are not ok.”

Lizzo has released a statement denying the accusations as “false” and “outrageous”.

Image: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris for MTV/Paramount Global