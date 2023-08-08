Lizzo Loses 220K IG Followers As Lawyer Claims More Ex-Staffers Have Called Up W/ Allegations

Lizzo‘s Instagram followers are dropping by the thousands amid the harassment lawsuit against her, which her former dancers’ lawyer has suggested may only gain further momentum.

The star’s follower count has dropped by more than 220,000 in recent days, according to The Daily Mail, and the allegations keep on coming.

Ron Zambrano, a lawyer representing Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — the dancers who accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment — spoke to RadarOnline.com about the influx of former staffers to come forward with their own stories of working with Lizzo.

He said he’s since received additional calls about the singer, in which he claims more ex-workers have corroborated his clients’ allegations.

“Now that this is out, the cat is out of the bag, people are coming forward and going ‘you know what, I went through that,’” he said.

“There [are] people calling my office going, ‘you know what, behind closed doors this is how Lizzo is.’”

In case you haven’t been across the case, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a bombshell lawsuit which claimed Lizzo allegedly fostered “a hostile, abusive work environment” of which the conditions were “intolerable”.

The lawsuit included allegations Lizzo and her team sexually harassed the dancers by forcing them to touch sex workers, and also included claims the dancers felt they were implicitly body-shamed.

Since then, multiple people in the entertainment industry have come forward against the “Juice” singer, including filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who said she “witnessed how arrogant, self-centred and unkind she is”.

“Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor and authority of other black and brown womxn in the process,” she alleged.

“She is a narcissistic bully and has built her brand off of lies.”

Lizzo has since released a statement via Instagram where she categorically denied any instances of fat-shaming, citing her work in the body positivity sector as proof she would never do such a thing.

In terms of the sexual harassment allegations, she had this to say: “I am very open about my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make out to be something I am not.”

The dancers who sued Lizzo slammed the non-apology as “dismissive” of their (and others’) experiences.

“While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable’, that is exactly what she did do to the point of demoralising her dances and [allegedly] flagrantly violating the law,” they said via their attorney.

Lizzo is yet to reveal how she will proceed with the lawsuit, but she’s hired a well-known lawyer whose client list includes the likes of Bill Cosby, Charlie Sheen and Jonah Hill. Interesting.

