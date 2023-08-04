‘Utter Lack Of Empathy’: Dancers Who Launched Lawsuit Against Lizzo Slam Her Statement

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual harassment.

The three former employees who filed a 37-page lawsuit against Lizzo alleging sexual harassment have called out her response as “dismissive” of their concerns.

“Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans,” the singer’s ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez said via their attorney, per Page Six.

“Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress.”

The women said Lizzo’s comments in her non-apology were “dismissive” and displayed an “utter lack of empathy” toward their experience, which they claimed was “quite telling about her character”.

They alleged Lizzo’s words “only serve to minimise the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences.”

“While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable’, that is exactly what she did do to the point of demoralising her dances and [allegedly] flagrantly violating the law,” the statement concluded.

In case you haven’t been across this case, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez are former employees of Lizzo who accused her of sexual and religious harassment as well as claims of weight-shaming and other forms of misconduct earlier this week, which were echoed by multiple former employees on social media.

Lizzo responded to the allegations in a notes-app style statement on Instagram on Thursday night, in which she called the allegations against her “outrageous” and “false”.

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she wrote.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The star then went on to categorically deny ever criticising anyone’s weight, and as for the sexual harassment claims, she had this to say: “I am very open about my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make out to be something I am not.”

Lizzo is yet to share how she will respond to the lawsuit.

Image: Getty Images / Rich Fury