More People Have Come Forward About Their Experiences W/ Lizzo And Her Crew Amid Lawsuit

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual harassment.

More former members of Lizzo‘s crew have come forward about their experience with the singer amid the ‘yuge lawsuit that was recently filed against her, which included allegations of body shaming and sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, the “Juice” singer was embroiled in controversy after three former dancers filed a lawsuit against her, the production company — Big Grrl Big Touring — and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley for alleged incidents that took place between 2021 and 2023.

The allegations made by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez cited an array of alleged incidents made by the singer, including sexually denigrating behaviour, extreme working conditions and weight-shaming.

Since the allegations came to light, more former employees of Lizzo have come forward to back the plaintiff’s claims and share their alleged experiences with the “Truth Hurts” singer.

Former Lizzo dancer, Courtney Hollinquest (@cquestt) shared her support for the lawsuit, claiming she’d experienced the same alleged behaviours from the singer and her crew in an Instagram Story.

“For clarification, I’m not a part of the lawsuit — but this was very much my experience in my time there,” Hollinquest said.

“Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”

(Image source: Instagram / @cquestt)

Soon after Hollinquest shared her Story, Lizzo’s former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson (@quinnwilsonn), also shared her alleged experience with the “Truth Hurts” rapper.

“Echoing what @cquestt said. I haven’t been a part of that world for around three years for a reason,” Wilson revealed next to a screenshot of Hollinquests’ IG story.

“I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. I’d appreciate space to understand my feelings.”

Hollinquest reposted Wilson’s story, adding: “My sister forever. Only a few know what we’ve been through.”

(Image Source: Instagram / @cquestt & @quinnwilsonn)

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison (@yagurlsophia) claimed that working with Lizzo left her feeling “gaslit” and “hurt”.

“In 2019, I travelled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her,” Allison alleged in an IG Story.



“I witnessed how arrogant, self-centred and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support.

“My spirit said to run as fast you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.

“Reading these reports made me realise how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often.”

The filmmaker closed her statement by sharing her support for the dancers who filed the lawsuit.

(Image source: Instagram / @yagurlsophia)

Another filmmaker, Charlene Sanchez (@charlene.sanchez16), backed Wilson’s claims, alleging she had to “vent to so many friends” about the Lizzo documentary.

“It was such a small crew and the experience of working with Lizzo was a nightmare,” Sanchez wrote in an IG Story alongside Wilson’s post.

She then wrote in a second IG Story: “My only wish is that people with so much fame and power take accountability for their behaviour and make changes.”

(Image Source: Instagram / @charlene.sanchez16)

Amid the lawsuit, pop superstar Beyoncé left out Lizzo’s name during her performance of “BREAK MY SOUL (Queen’s Remix)”. According to Pop Tingz, Beyoncé replaced Lizzo with Erykah Badu; however, Lizzo’s name still appeared on the jumbotron.

Shirlene Quigley (@Shirlenequigley), Lizzo’s dance captain who’s involved in the lawsuit, posted an IG Story proclaiming her faith in God. In the lawsuit, the dancers alleged Quigley attempted to convert employees to Christianity and that she allegedly shamed people for having pre-marital sex.

“God is so so good. God loves you so so so so so so much. No matter what you’re going through,” Quigley said.

“I had such an amazing time on tour with amazing people, and I’m so excited to be home resting with my family and my dog after an amazing experience.”

Quigley did not directly address the lawsuit or the allegations made against her.

Lizzo was recently in Australia performing at Splendour In The Grass before heading to New Zealand to explore Hobbiton.

The “Good As Hell” singer has yet to release an official statement on the lawsuit.

Image source: Getty Images / David Crotty