Lizzo Is Being Sued By Three Former Dancers Over Alleged Sexual Harassment And Body-Shaming

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual harassment and may be distressing for some readers.

*Sigh* We regret to inform you that it’s a new day and there are fresh allegations of problematic behaviour at the hands of one of your faves. According to a lawsuit filed yesterday (Tuesday, 1st August), superstar artist, Lizzo, has been accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by three of her former dancers.

The former employees, who no longer work for Lizzo, are suing the singer along with her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley for the alleged incidents that took place between 2021 and 2023.

(Image Source: Getty Images / Don Arnold)

The lawsuit documents reveal that plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claim the “Truth Hurts” rapper subjected them to sexually denigrating behaviour, extreme working conditions and weight-shaming across a series of incidents.

Among the claims cited is an incident that allegedly took place in Amsterdam’s Red Light District in February of this year. According to plaintiff Davis, “Things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

Another incident cites an “excruciating” audition process that allegedly took place over a 12-hour day which resulted in one plaintiff soiling herself on stage while “fearing the repercussions” of asking to go to the bathroom. This particular section of the lawsuit is claiming the defendants were guilty of false imprisonment.

Furthermore, plaintiff Davis accused Lizzo of criticising her weight, a claim that will shock many given the singer’s outspoken commitment to promoting body positivity. Allegedly in April, 2023 Lizzo questioned Davis’ approach to her work which the plaintiff felt was an attack on her weight.

The lawsuit goes on to state: “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Elsewhere in the lawsuit filing, it goes even deeper into the allegations that take aim at dance captain, Shirlene Quigley. Allegedly Quigley made the dancers feel guilty for having premarital sex while also simultaneously behaving in a lewd manner which included sharing her sexual fantasies.

Since these damning allegations have been picked up by the media, the plaintiffs’ lawyer Ron Zambrano has doubled down on the claims after speaking to NBC News.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralising,” he says.

As the entertainment industry and fans at large come to terms with these explosive developments, all eyes are on Lizzo however she is yet to provide a statement on the lawsuit. The dollar value for this lawsuit is unknown but it’s safe to say the plaintiffs have made their message loud and clear.

(Image Source: Instagram / Lizzo @lizzobeeating)

Lizzo was recently in Australia performing at Splendour In The Grass before heading to New Zealand to explore Hobbiton.

We will bring you more as this story develops.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.