Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Has Come Forward With Her Own Allegations Against Jonah Hill

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of sexual misconduct.

Another woman has come forward with her own allegations against Jonah Hill, after his ex-partner accused him of emotional abuse and controlling behaviours.

Alexa Nikolas, who is known for starring in Zoey 101, posted to Twitter after she read the concerning texts Sarah Brady claimed were sent from Hill and alleged she, too, had experienced inappropriate behaviour from him.

“I was 16 when I got invited to a house party at Justin Long‘s house,” she wrote in a tweet.

She claimed that Hill had offered her a cigarette, but alleged that instead of giving her when they went outside to smoke, he “slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat”.

Nikolas then claimed she was so appalled she pushed him away and ran inside.

“I was a child so I obviously felt scared and angry,” the actress told Page Six on Tuesday.

“Sadly, this wasn’t the first time I’ve been assaulted or objectified as a child.”

Nikolas claimed that Hill was 24 at the time of the alleged assault, and alleged he and other members at the party “joked” about her being a minor throughout the night.

“Zoey 101 was even mentioned … Nothing was hidden on our end that’s for sure. … Our age just seemed to encourage secrecy and jokes amongst one another,” she alleged.

“This was before Uber and Lyft by the way and I didn’t even drive yet,” she added, explaining that she couldn’t leave the party herself.

She claimed she never filed charges because her mother didn’t even know she was at the party, and she didn’t want to get in trouble.

Jonah Hill has categorically denied Nikolas’ allegations and his attorneys told Page Six they were a “complete fabrication”.

This isn’t the first time Alexa Nikolas has publicly spoken out against men in Hollywood.

She publicly alleged Dan Schneider, creator of Zoey 101, behaved inappropriately towards child stars. She also sued her ex-husband Michael Milosh over allegations of grooming and abuse. She was 16 when they began dating, and 19 when they got married.

He was 16 years older than her.

Nikolas has since created activist network Eat Predators, which aims to expose grooming and sexual abuse in the music and acting industry.

Image: Getty Images / Matthias Nareyek, Instagram @matchthesource