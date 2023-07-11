The Slogan On Jonah Hill’s Streetwear Brand Merch Has Aged Very Badly Given Recent Allegations

Jonah Hill‘s ~ironic~ streetwear brand which he pretends he doesn’t care about (but still wants you to buy) is giving even more “yikes!” energy after the recent allegations against him by his ex-partner Sarah Brady.

The brand, called Meaningful Existence, was already pretty cringe given its entire premise is an allegedly “ironic” worship of profit.

“Meaningful Existence is a lifestyle and wellness community; founded, run, and ruled by Prophet Ezekiel Profit,” the website says.

“Based on the teachings of Profit, our company has one simple goal: to spread joy throughout the universe by monetizing happiness.”

The whole schtick is that the company essentially tells you that buying random items is the key to happiness, and the whole thing is meant to be cheeky and satirical.

A screenshot from Meaningful Existence’s website.

No, seriously.

Hill “jokingly” said in an interview with Complex as the Profit (get it?) that: “[The] main slogan of Meaningful Existence is, ‘The more you pay, the happier you get.’ For starters, you can attain Meaning by buying. I believe that accumulating material possessions is the key to achieving true happiness.”

This would be funny if the items weren’t for sale and the site was just a meme. But, considering you can actually buy them and they’re being sold by someone with a networth of about $70 million, it feels a little disingenuous to me.

It also kinda makes the whole irony thing redundant. It’s not ironic if you’re actually profiting from it!

The tagline of the brand also leaves a sour taste in my mouth: “Complete and unrelenting control”. Yeah, that definitely doesn’t feel suuuuuuper weird given the accusations Sarah Brady has levelled against Hill, right?

In a series of screenshots shared to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Brady accused Hill of emotional abuse and controlling behaviours throughout their relationship.

Texts that were allegedly sent to Sarah Brady by Jonah Hill.

Brady shared text messages allegedly from Hill in which she claimed he tried to control the clothes she wore and the pictures she posted to her Instagram account.

The main theme of the messages was that Hill allegedly didn’t want her wearing bikinis or posting “ass shots” on her grid, even though Brady is a professional surfer. He also allegedly didn’t allow her to have friendships with men, and didn’t want her to hang out with old female friends who she used to go clubbing with.

The texts appeared very slut-shamey and were deeply concerning, and the whole thing feels even more icky now that “complete and unrelenting control” is the slogan on Meaningful Existence’s “emotional baggage” tote bag.

Fkn yikes.