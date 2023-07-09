Jonah Hill’s Ex Sarah Brady Has Accused The Actor Of Emotional Abuse In A Series Of Insta Stories

Sarah Brady, a surfer and the ex-girlfriend of Jonah Hill has accused the actor/director of emotional abuse. On Saturday Australian time, Brady posted a series of screenshots between the former couple to her Instagram account.

The first in the series of Stories allegedly depicted a conversation where Brady, at the request of Hill, deleted multiple Posts from her Instagram.

For context, much of Brady’s Instagram is made up of photos and videos of her in bikinis and surf gear due to her being a surf instructor.

The video is captioned “This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this make an exit plan”.

Brady then posted a second screenshot allegedly showing that it was a surfing photo of her which led Hill to slide into her DMs.

It’s unclear whether this was their first interaction.

A third screenshot allegedly shows a text from Hill where he outlines his “boundaries” with regard to what Brady features on her Instagram.

There has been much criticism over the use of the term “boundaries” in this context.

Brady and others online argued that the word has been co-opted to exert control, rather than set up healthy, mutually agreed rules within the relationship.

All up, there are over 10 screenshots of alleged conversations between the pair posted over a day.

In a separate Insta Story, Brady wrote that “someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn’t mean it’s ok”.

Jonah Hill is yet to respond to the allegations.

Per People, the pair’s romance was first made public in August 2021, when Brady posted multiple pictures of them to her Instagram.

Hill began posting pictures of the then-couple to his social media a month later in September.

On Friday, before going public with her allegations, Brady posted a black and white photo to her Insta feed with the caption “reviving a pic I took down by request of a misogynist narcissist”.

More to come.