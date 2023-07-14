‘It Was Very Uncomfortable’: Aussie Radio Host Reveals ‘Scary Moment’ She Had With Jonah Hill

Aussie radio host Fifi Box has recounted a “scary moment” she had with Jonah Hill during an interview following his recent text scandal with ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady.

The Superbad actor has recently been embroiled in controversy after his former flame exposed a bunch of concerning alleged texts that she claims were exchanged throughout their relationship. The texts were posted to Brady’s Instagram, and since then, fans have criticised the actor for his alleged behaviour.

On Wednesday, speaking on her radio show The Fox’s Fifi, Fev and Nick Box briefly gave a recap on all the conflict between the exes. She then went on to recount her brush with the actor, which reportedly happened in 2012 alongside her former radio co-host Jules Lund.

“It was a very uncomfortable, and I am gonna say a little scary moment because he did fire up,” she said.

“It was the Fifi and Jules Drive You Home on The Fox a few years ago, and we sat down in an interview with not just Jonah but Channing Tatum. This was for 21 Jump Street.”

Box said that Hill piped up when Lund asked a “provocative” question, which she says he “regretted”.

“It did provoke Jonah to absolutely crack it,” she said.

READ MORE The Slogan On Jonah Hill’s Streetwear Brand Merch Has Aged Very Badly Given Recent Allegations

The radio host then played a snippet of the interview, which featured both the touchy question and the moment where Hill cracked the shits.

Lund said in the audio: “Last time you were out here Jonah, you hooked up with a friend of mine. You didn’t call her … it was after Rove?”



Hill then responded: “That’s bullshit. That’s not true. You’re talking to two people that have no shame in hiding anything from their past, right?

“But we don’t know enough about you to dig up all the shit in your past to make fun of you on live radio. So, if I knew anything about you or if I cared enough, I would dig up all the embarrassing shit from your past, and I would rip on you about it. BUT, I don’t care and I don’t know. So I don’t have the luxury.”

In a 2014 interview with news.com.au, Lund said that Hill was one of the worst actors he’d ever interviewed.

“He tore me a new arsehole. He was just being a fuckwit,” he told the publication.

Since the texts were posted by Brady, other people in the entertainment industry have spoken out about alleged encounters they’ve had with the actor.

Earlier this week, Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas accused the actor of forcefully kissing her when she was a minor.

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel said Hill was a “low-grade dick” when she met him on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Image source: Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis